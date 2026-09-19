Minnesota United vs. LA Galaxy Live Today: Starting Lineups, How to Watch MLS on TV, Streaming

Minnesota United will host LA Galaxy at Allianz Field in Saint Paul this Saturday, Sept. 19, for another Major League Soccer matchday.

The home side are coming off a 4-2 defeat to Saint Louis City SC on Sept. 12. In fact, Minnesota have not won an official match since Aug. 22, when they defeated San Jose Earthquakes 5-1. They subsequently drew 3-3 against Orlando City on Aug. 29, lost 5-4 against Portland Timbers on Aug. 5 and lost 2-1 against FC Dallas on Sept. 9.

Minnesota are currently 12th in the Western Conference with 29 points after 25 matches, with seven wins, eight draws and 10 defeats. They are just one point away from the wild-card positions and are trying to qualify for the playoffs.

LA Galaxy, meanwhile, are coming off a 1-1 draw against Seattle Sounders on Sept. 12, and their most recent victory dates back to Sept. 5, when they defeated New England Revolution 2-1. They subsequently lost 3-0 against Vancouver Whitecaps on Sept. 9.

The Los Angeles team is currently 10th in the Western Conference with 30 points after 26 matches played.

Below, you will find all the information on the starting lineups, as well as how and where to watch it live via streaming and television.

Minnesota United vs. LA Galaxy Team News & Starting Lineups: Is Hirving Lozano Playing Today?

LA Galaxy will not be able to count on Sergi Roberto for this match due to a shoulder injury, nor Joseph Paintsil due to tightness. Elijah Wynder is also out with an ankle injury. The Spaniard could return in early November, while Paintsil could return in late October and Wynder in early October, according to the latest reports.

Miller, Lozano and Furuhashi will lead the Galaxy’s attack.

For Minnesota United, Kyle Duncan is suspended after a red card, as is Michael Boxall, while Bongokuhle Hlongwane has a knee injury and could return in late October. Peter Stroud, meanwhile, has a foot injury and is expected to return in early October.

Minnesota United confirmed starting XI vs. LA Galaxy: Callender; Harvey, Duggan, Romero; Duncan, Gene, Trapp, Markanich; Pereyra, Caldeira, Yeboah.

LA Galaxy confirmed starting XI vs. Minnesota United: Marcinkowski; Calegari, Glesnes, Haak, Aude; Ruiz, Thommy, Robert; Miller, Lozano, Furuhashi.

Minnesota United vs. LA Galaxy: How to Watch Live on TV, Streaming

In the UK, you can watch Minnesota United vs. LA Galaxy live on Apple TV; in the United States, the match will also be available on Apple TV, same as in Canada.