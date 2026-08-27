Moise Kean Set to Leave Fiorentina for Ambitious Como Project

Moise Kean’s time at Fiorentina is coming to an end, with the Italy striker set to join Como in a deal worth around $47 million (€40m). The agreement between the Serie A clubs was reached Thursday, with Como’s ambitious project under Cesc Fàbregas adding another major piece to an attack already being built to compete at the top end of Italian football and the UEFA Champions League.

Kean’s departure comes after a dramatic few days in Florence. The 26-year-old had made it clear that he wanted the move, and tensions rose Wednesday when he arrived late for Fiorentina training and subsequently refused to take part in the session. Reports of the breakdown between Kean and Fiorentina showed just how determined the striker had become to force the transfer through.

Moise Kean Transfer Gives Como Another Major Signing

Como’s interest in Kean was not exactly a secret. The club had already made an initial offer before returning with a substantially improved proposal, eventually putting together a package worth $47 million (€40m). The latest structure is understood to include a significant fixed fee and bonuses, with the final paperwork now being completed between the clubs.

For Como, this is a Champions League signing. The club is preparing for its first-ever appearance in Europe’s premier competition, and Fàbregas has been assembling a squad capable of competing on two fronts. Kean gives Como something they badly need: a proven Serie A goalscorer with Champions League experience who can lead the attack when the competition steps up in September. The move also fits the club’s increasingly ambitious recruitment strategy, with Como making it clear that simply qualifying for Europe is no longer enough.

Still only 26, Kean has already played for Juventus, Everton and Paris Saint-Germain, while establishing himself as an important option for the Italian national team. He scored 19 goals in all competitions during his first season with Fiorentina and became an important part of the club’s attack. UEFA’s profile of Kean also reflects his status with Italy, where his pace, strength and ability to play across the front line have made him a regular consideration for the national team.

Fiorentina Face Difficult Task Replacing Kean

For Fiorentina, the timing is far less convenient. The club had previously insisted that Kean was an important part of its plans, and sporting director Fabio Paratici had said players would only be sold when they wanted to leave and the right replacement could be found. That replacement now becomes the priority.

Fiorentina have already been linked with Everton striker Beto as they look for another established forward, but replacing Kean’s goals so late in the transfer window will not be straightforward.

For Como, meanwhile, the deal represents another significant statement of intent. Kean arrives with something to prove after an uneven spell earlier in his career, but he also joins a team where he should be one of the central figures rather than simply another player in the squad.

That could be exactly what both sides need. Como get a proven Serie A goalscorer entering his prime, while Kean gets a fresh start and the opportunity to become the focal point of one of Italy’s most intriguing emerging projects.

If the final formalities go as expected, Kean’s Fiorentina chapter will close after two seasons. His next one will begin on the shores of Lake Como — and expectations will be high.