Nations League Standings: League A Storylines & What’s Next

In the past, players would already be boarding planes back to their clubs by now, with the conversation shifting firmly to the weekend’s domestic fixtures. Not this time. We’re only halfway through this extended international break, and every team in UEFA’s Nations League still has two more matches to play. League A has already delivered drama, upsets and some early statements of intent after two rounds.

Nations League Standings: Group A1 Table and Storylines

Team Pld W D L GD Pts France 2 2 0 0 +2 6 Belgium 2 1 0 1 +1 3 Italy 2 1 0 1 +1 3 Turkey 2 0 0 2 -4 0

France have been typically efficient, sitting perfect after two matches with narrow but controlled victories, a 1-0 win over Turkey followed by a nervy 1-0 win over Belgium settled by a Michael Olise strike in the 88th minute. It extended France’s winning run over the Belgians to six straight meetings and snapped Belgium’s six-match unbeaten run at home.

The more intriguing subplot is Italy. Roberto Mancini’s second spell in charge began with an uninspiring 0-2 loss to Belgium, but the response was emphatic: a 4-1 thrashing of Turkey that showed real attacking fluency. The question now is whether the Azzurri can sustain that level against stronger opposition as the group tightens. Belgium remain dangerous but inconsistent, and Turkey look set for a difficult campaign at the bottom after back-to-back losses.

What to look for next: France’s meeting with Italy on October 2 shapes as the standout fixture and a genuine test of both sides’ credentials. Belgium will look to bounce back against Turkey and stay in the qualification mix, while Turkey desperately need a response to avoid being cut adrift early.

Group A2 Standings: Greece’s Shock Run Continues

Team Pld W D L GD Pts Greece 2 2 0 0 +2 6 Netherlands 2 1 1 0 +1 4 Germany 2 0 1 1 -1 1 Serbia 2 0 0 2 -2 0

Greece are the clear surprise package of League A so far, sitting top with two wins from two, including their first-ever victory over Germany, achieved on German soil in Augsburg. The stumble surrounding Jürgen Klopp’s Germany has been just as striking: one point from two matches and a lack of spark that’s raised real early questions about the rebuild.

Xavi Hernández’s Netherlands look organized and progressive in second place, with 23-year-old Mexx Meerdink scoring twice on his first senior start to beat Serbia 2-1 after Cody Gakpo’s stoppage-time equalizer had already salvaged a draw with Germany. Serbia, meanwhile, are already staring at an uphill battle to avoid the bottom of the group.

What to look for next: Greece’s clash with the Netherlands is the key game and will reveal whether the Greeks are genuine contenders or early overachievers. Germany need a reaction against Serbia to drag themselves back into contention, while Klopp’s side will face increasing scrutiny if results don’t improve quickly.

Group A3 Standings: Spain Look the Real Deal

Team Pld W D L GD Pts Spain 2 2 0 0 +4 6 England 2 1 0 1 +1 3 Croatia 2 1 0 1 -2 3 Czechia 2 0 0 2 -3 0

Spain are showing exactly why they’re world champions. After coming from behind to beat England 3-2 in the opener, Luis de la Fuente’s side blitzed Croatia 4-1 in Seville, with a Lamine Yamal brace, extending their unbeaten run to 40 matches. The real interest now shifts to the battle for second. England responded well to their opening defeat, beating a shorthanded Czechia 2-0, while Croatia remain firmly in the mix despite the loss in Seville.

What to look for next: England and Croatia’s remaining fixtures against each other and the weaker sides will decide second place. Spain should continue to dominate, though any slip would suddenly open the group up. Czechia’s main task now is damage limitation.

Group A4 Standings: Portugal Roll On Without Ronaldo

Team Pld W D L GD Pts Portugal 2 2 0 0 +2 6 Norway 2 1 0 1 0 3 Denmark 2 1 0 1 +1 3 Wales 2 0 0 2 -3 0

Portugal lead the way with two wins and look the most consistent side in the section, and they did it in Oslo without even needing Cristiano Ronaldo, who sat the full 90 minutes on the bench as Portugal came from behind to beat Norway 2-1. Erling Haaland’s goal in that game was still a record-setter, his 22nd in Nations League history, extending his mark as the competition’s all-time top scorer, but it wasn’t enough. Wales have been the clear weak link, undermined by a lengthy injury list that’s left them struggling for cohesion and quality in back-to-back defeats. Beyond that, Norway, Denmark and Portugal all look capable of beating one another on any given day, and the middle of this group remains genuinely unpredictable.

What to look for next: The matches between Portugal, Norway and Denmark will decide the hierarchy. Wales need to stop the bleeding and pick up points where they can, but the real intrigue is whether anyone can consistently match Portugal’s level over the remaining games.

This Format is Earning its Keep

Yes, I’m missing club football – just like the rest of you. But this format is earning its keep. Two games used to mean a shock result sat there for a month with no answer. Now there’s a chance to respond right away. Greece’s win in Augsburg isn’t just a headline anymore, it’s a question Germany has to answer quickly. Portugal winning without Ronaldo isn’t a footnote, it’s a real storyline building in real time. Two more games each, starting tomorrow. This is just getting interesting.