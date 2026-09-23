UEFA Nations League Returns Thursday: How and Where to Watch Every Match

The UEFA Nations League kicks off its new campaign on Thursday with a full slate of League A and lower-tier fixtures. The clear highlight is the heavyweight clash between the Netherlands and Germany, which marks the managerial debuts of Xavi Hernández and Jürgen Klopp. Portugal begin their title defence against Wales, while Norway and Denmark meet in another competitive Group A4 encounter.

Thursday’s Full TV and Streaming Guide

Match Kickoff (ET) USA Canada UK Australia Germany Andorra vs Malta 12:00pm Fox Soccer Plus, FuboTV, Vix DAZN Amazon Prime – DAZN Austria vs Israel 2:45pm FS2, Vix DAZN Amazon Prime beIN Sports CONNECT DAZN Kosovo vs Ireland 2:45pm FuboTV, Vix DAZN Amazon Prime beIN Sports CONNECT DAZN Netherlands vs Germany 2:45pm FuboTV, Vix DAZN Amazon Prime beIN Sports 3 RTL Norway vs Denmark 2:45pm FS1, Vix DAZN Amazon Prime beIN Sports 2 DAZN Portugal vs Wales 2:45pm Fubo Sports Network, Vix DAZN BBC Two beIN Sports 1 DAZN Serbia vs Greece 2:45pm FuboTV, Vix DAZN Amazon Prime beIN Sports CONNECT DAZN

Friday brings another busy day of Nations League action, including several more League A fixtures. Full TV and streaming details for those matches will be available tomorrow.