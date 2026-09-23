The UEFA Nations League kicks off its new campaign on Thursday with a full slate of League A and lower-tier fixtures. The clear highlight is the heavyweight clash between the Netherlands and Germany, which marks the managerial debuts of Xavi Hernández and Jürgen Klopp. Portugal begin their title defence against Wales, while Norway and Denmark meet in another competitive Group A4 encounter.
Thursday’s Full TV and Streaming Guide
|
Match
|
Kickoff (ET)
|
USA
|
Canada
|
UK
|
Australia
|
Germany
|
Andorra vs Malta
|
12:00pm
|
Fox Soccer Plus, FuboTV, Vix
|
DAZN
|
Amazon Prime
|
–
|
DAZN
|
Austria vs Israel
|
2:45pm
|
FS2, Vix
|
DAZN
|
Amazon Prime
|
beIN Sports CONNECT
|
DAZN
|
Kosovo vs Ireland
|
2:45pm
|
FuboTV, Vix
|
DAZN
|
Amazon Prime
|
beIN Sports CONNECT
|
DAZN
|
Netherlands vs Germany
|
2:45pm
|
FuboTV, Vix
|
DAZN
|
Amazon Prime
|
beIN Sports 3
|
RTL
|
Norway vs Denmark
|
2:45pm
|
FS1, Vix
|
DAZN
|
Amazon Prime
|
beIN Sports 2
|
DAZN
|
Portugal vs Wales
|
2:45pm
|
Fubo Sports Network, Vix
|
DAZN
|
BBC Two
|
beIN Sports 1
|
DAZN
|
Serbia vs Greece
|
2:45pm
|
FuboTV, Vix
|
DAZN
|
Amazon Prime
|
beIN Sports CONNECT
|
DAZN
Friday brings another busy day of Nations League action, including several more League A fixtures. Full TV and streaming details for those matches will be available tomorrow.
UEFA Nations League Returns Thursday: How and Where to Watch Every Match