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UEFA Nations League Returns Thursday: How and Where to Watch Every Match

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Xavi Hernandez
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Netherlands' national coach Xavi Hernandez leads a training session as the team prepares for their UEFA Nations League football matches in Zeist on September 22, 2026. (Photo by Robin van Lonkhuijsen / ANP / AFP via Getty Images) / Netherlands OUT

The UEFA Nations League kicks off its new campaign on Thursday with a full slate of League A and lower-tier fixtures. The clear highlight is the heavyweight clash between the Netherlands and Germany, which marks the managerial debuts of Xavi Hernández and Jürgen Klopp. Portugal begin their title defence against Wales, while Norway and Denmark meet in another competitive Group A4 encounter.

Thursday’s Full TV and Streaming Guide

Match
Kickoff (ET)
USA
Canada
UK
Australia
Germany
Andorra vs Malta
12:00pm
Fox Soccer Plus, FuboTV, Vix
DAZN
Amazon Prime
DAZN
Austria vs Israel
2:45pm
FS2, Vix
DAZN
Amazon Prime
beIN Sports CONNECT
DAZN
Kosovo vs Ireland
2:45pm
FuboTV, Vix
DAZN
Amazon Prime
beIN Sports CONNECT
DAZN
Netherlands vs Germany
2:45pm
FuboTV, Vix
DAZN
Amazon Prime
beIN Sports 3
RTL
Norway vs Denmark
2:45pm
FS1, Vix
DAZN
Amazon Prime
beIN Sports 2
DAZN
Portugal vs Wales
2:45pm
Fubo Sports Network, Vix
DAZN
BBC Two
beIN Sports 1
DAZN
Serbia vs Greece
2:45pm
FuboTV, Vix
DAZN
Amazon Prime
beIN Sports CONNECT
DAZN

Friday brings another busy day of Nations League action, including several more League A fixtures. Full TV and streaming details for those matches will be available tomorrow.

Edward Perovic Edward Perovic is a Heavy sports contributor. More about Edward Perovic

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UEFA Nations League Returns Thursday: How and Where to Watch Every Match

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