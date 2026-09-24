Netherlands vs. Germany Lineup Today: Confirmed Team News & Starting XI

Netherlands host Germany this Thursday, September 24, for Matchday 1 of 6 in Group B of the UEFA Nations League group stage.

Both the Netherlands and Germany will debut their coaches in this match, with high-profile names such as Jürgen Klopp, now in charge of the German national team, and Xavi Hernández, now at the helm of the Oranje.

Notably, the Netherlands has not had a foreign coach since 1978, and Xavi becomes the first since then after signing a four-year contract that will, in theory, cover the Euros and the next World Cup.

Netherlands are looking for a change after being eliminated in the Round of 32 at the most recent World Cup, which took place in the United States, Mexico and Canada. They were eliminated on June 29 by Morocco after a match that ended 1-1 in regular time, with the Moroccans winning 3-2 on penalties.

Germany were also eliminated in the Round of 32, but by Paraguay after a 1-1 draw in regular time and a 4-3 penalty win.

In the group stage, Germany also raised doubts after losing 2-1 to Ecuador on June 25, although they beat Curaçao 7-1 on opening matchday and defeated Côte d’Ivoire 2-1.

Below is the latest information on the squad status of both national teams.

Netherlands vs. Germany: Team News & Predicted Starting Lineups

For starters, Xavi Nieto will not be able to count on the midfield trio of Frenkie de Jong, Martin de Roon, and Jerdy Schouten, nor on the experienced forwards Memphis Depay and Wout Weghorst, whom the Catalan coach omitted.

That said, Teun Koopmeiners and Tijjani Reijnders could lead the midfield alongside Ryan Gravenberch, while Crycensio Summerville and Cody Gakpo are expected to stand out on the wings.

It is worth highlighting that we are talking about two players currently in Saudi Arabia: Reijnders and Summerville. We mention it because it used to be something very unusual, whereas now it is common for top players, or at least some of them, to move to that league.

As for Germany, there are not many reported injuries in Klopp’s team, apart from Leon Goretzka and Denis Undav, but there is speculation that some players could have a different role than they did before Klopp’s arrival.

For example, Joshua Kimmich could return to midfield, while Philipp Treu would be one of the players competing for the right-back spot.

Younes Ebnoutalib is pushing to make his debut for the German national team following his good form with Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt.

Netherlands predicted starting XI vs. Germany: Verbruggen; Dumfries, Van Hecke, Van Dijk, Van de Ven; Koopmeiners, Gravenberch, Reijnders; Summerville, Brobbey, Gakpo.

Germany predicted starting XI vs. Netherlands: Ter Stegen; Treu, Tah, Schlotterbeck, Brown; Kimmich, Nmecha; Karl, Musiala, Schade; Havertz.