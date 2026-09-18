New York City FC vs. NY Red Bulls Live Today: Lineups, How & Where to Watch MLS on TV, Streaming

New York City FC will host New York Red Bulls this Friday, Sept. 18, at Yankee Stadium at 4:30 p.m. Pacific Time and 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

NYCFC are coming off a 2-0 victory over Real Salt Lake in the most recent MLS matchday on Sept. 12, with goals from Nicolás Fernández and Luighi.

New York City are currently in eighth place in the MLS Eastern Conference, still in the wild-card positions to try to secure a spot in the playoffs. They have 32 points after 25 matches, with eight wins, eight draws, and nine defeats.

The New York Red Bulls, meanwhile, are coming off a 1-0 victory over Columbus Crew on Saturday, Sept. 12, with a goal from Ronald Donkor.

Michael Bradley’s team is currently in 10th place in the Eastern Conference, just one spot outside the wild-card positions, so both teams arrive needing points to climb the standings.

Below, you will find all the information on the starting lineups, as well as how and where to watch it live via streaming and television.

New York City FC vs. NY Red Bulls: Team News & Starting Lineups

Pascal Jansen’s side arrives at this matchup with several key injuries that could affect the team’s performance. Keaton Parks is out with a muscle injury and is expected to return at the end of September. The same is true for Maxi Moralez, who has a knock injury; Thales Magno, who also has a knock injury; Arnau Farnos, with a leg injury; and Kai Trewin, with a leg injury.

On the other hand, Drew Beira has a leg injury and is expected to be available again starting next November.

Bradley, meanwhile, has fewer injury problems, with only Rafael Mosquera absent due to a tightness injury, although his status is not confirmed since the injury does not appear serious. AJ Marcuccini has a cruciate ligament injury, so his absence appears to be long-term.

New York City FC predicted starting XI vs. NY Red Bulls: Freese; Gray, Martins, Sands, Cavallo; Shore, Fernandez, Perea; Ojeda, Luighi, Wolf.

NY Red Bulls predicted starting XI vs. New York City FC: Horvath; Nealis, Parker, Bazan, Dos Santos; Donkor, Mehmeti, Sofo; Harper, Hall, Ruvalcaba.

New York City FC vs. NY Red Bulls: How to Watch Live on TV, Streaming

In the UK, you can watch New York City FC vs. NY Red Bulls live on Apple TV; in the United States, the match will also be available on Apple TV, same as in Canada.