Nico Williams’ Girlfriend, Parents & Brother: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Nico Williams is one of Spain’s breakout soccer stars and has a chance to make history when his team faces Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final. The Athletic Club winger has already helped Spain win the UEFA European Championship, and another goal on soccer’s biggest stage would add another chapter to his growing legacy. Away from the spotlight, Williams comes from a close family whose remarkable journey has inspired much of his career. Here’s what you need to know.

1. Nico Williams Has Kept His Relationship With Ainhi Garcia Mostly Private

Williams has been linked to Ainhi Garcia since early 2025, although neither has shared many details publicly.

Spanish media reported that the two were friends for years before they started dating after meeting through Nico’s younger sister.

Garcia works in artificial intelligence and has developed a large following on social media, where she shares updates about travel, fashion and her career. While the couple occasionally appears together online, Williams has largely kept the relationship away from interviews and public attention.

2. Nico Williams’ Brother Has Been His Biggest Role Model

Before they became teammates at Athletic Club, Iñaki Williams was simply Nico’s older brother looking out for him.

As their parents worked long hours to support the family, Iñaki helped raise Nico while also chasing his own dream of becoming a professional soccer player. Today, the brothers are among the sport’s most recognizable siblings, even though they represent different national teams.

“As an older brother, it makes me really proud to see how he has grown, to see how he is improving as a footballer,” Iñaki told BBC Sport. “He has no ceiling. I’m here to help him, to teach him and give him everything he needs.”

3. Nico Williams’ Parents Risked Everything for a Better Life

Long before Nico became one of Spain’s biggest stars, his parents made an extraordinary journey from Ghana in search of better opportunities.

Félix and María Williams crossed part of the Sahara Desert before eventually settling in Spain, where they worked whatever jobs they could find to provide for their growing family.

Their sacrifices have never been forgotten.

“We had to suffer a lot,” Iñaki told BBC Sport. “Thanks to God we are all here together now, living a really good life. My parents are getting to watch their sons prosper, which is why they came here. Everything we do is for our parents.”

4. The Williams Brothers Wear the Same Club Jersey but Different National Team Colors

The Williams brothers have one of international soccer’s most unique stories.

Both are stars for Athletic Club, but when international matches begin, they head in different directions.

Iñaki represented Spain once before using FIFA’s one-time switch to play for Ghana in 2022. Nico, meanwhile, quickly became one of Spain’s brightest young talents after making his senior debut at just 18 years old.

Their different international careers have made them one of the most talked-about sibling duos in world soccer.

5. Nico Williams Never Forgot the Values His Family Taught Him

Those who coached Nico say his talent was obvious from a young age, but they were just as impressed by his character.

Former Athletic Club manager Gaizka Garitano credited the Williams family for keeping both brothers grounded despite everything they experienced growing up.

“Their mother was key for their improvement,” Garitano told BBC Sport. “Not only in football but also in the way they are, the respect of everybody.”