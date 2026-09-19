USMNT loses rising Bundesliga defender Noahkai Banks to Germany as Augsburg star accepts a U-21 call-up, ending his U.S. international hopes. The 19-year-old center back has chosen Germany after months of uncertainty over his international future, delivering a significant recruiting setback for Mauricio Pochettino and the United States.

Germany’s U-21 coach Antonio Di Salvo confirmed Banks’ decision Friday while naming his squad for the final three European Championship qualifiers. Banks, who was born in Honolulu to an American father and German mother, moved to Germany as a child and has spent most of his life there. He will now join Germany’s U-21s for matches against Latvia, Malta and Georgia.

Banks Rises Through Augsburg’s First Team

Banks has developed almost entirely within the FC Augsburg system, joining the club’s academy at age 10 and progressing through every youth level. He made his Bundesliga debut in January 2025 and soon earned his first start. Augsburg rewarded his development with a contract extension through June 2029 last summer.

His progress has accelerated since then. Banks became a regular part of Augsburg’s defense and has started all four Bundesliga matches this season. Overall, he has made 35 first-team appearances and scored once, giving him a level of senior club experience that made his international decision particularly important.

Banks previously represented the United States at the U-17, U-19 and U-20 levels, including the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup. He also attended a USMNT senior camp in September 2025, but remained an unused substitute in friendlies against South Korea and Japan.

Pochettino Hoped to Keep Banks in USMNT Pool

Pochettino had not closed the door on Banks. The defender declined a March 2026 call-up while considering his options, and by September the USMNT coach said Banks could not be considered for the latest camp while his international future remained unresolved.

That uncertainty is now over. Di Salvo said Germany had been in contact with Banks for some time and had presented him with a long-term pathway through the national-team system. Banks accepted it, joining a Germany U-21 squad that is already top of its qualifying group with 18 points from seven games.

Germany Move Must Still Be Formalized

Because Banks has not appeared for the United States senior team in a competitive match, he remains eligible to change associations under FIFA rules. His U.S. youth appearances do not permanently bind him, but he will need to complete a one-time FIFA-approved switch to make the move official.

For the USMNT, that final paperwork would close the door on a defender who had already progressed into the Bundesliga at an unusually young age. Germany, meanwhile, has secured another highly rated young center back who grew up in its football system and is already performing at the senior club level.

Banks’ decision is ultimately a personal one shaped by his German upbringing, American family ties and the international pathway he believes is right for him. For the United States, though, losing him at this stage represents a very real loss of a player who could have been part of the next generation of its defense.