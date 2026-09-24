Norway vs. Denmark Lineup Today: Confirmed Team News & Starting XI

Norway hosts Denmark this Thursday, September 24, in a Matchday 1 of 6 UEFA Nations League fixture. Both sides are in the same group as Portugal and Wales.

Norway are coming off a historic World Cup in Mexico, the United States and Canada, reaching the quarter-finals before losing narrowly to England 2-1. In the July 11 game, Andreas Schjelderup scored Norway’s only goal.

Before that, Erling Haaland’s team defeated and eliminated Brazil 2-1 on July 5 in the Round of 16. They also eliminated Côte d’Ivoire 2-1 in the Round of 32.

In the group stage, they lost 4-1 to France on the final matchday but defeated Iraq 4-1 and Senegal 3-2.

Denmark, meanwhile, were eliminated in the World Cup qualifiers, specifically in the final, when they lost to the Czech Republic on March 31. The match ended 2-2 in regular time, and the Czech Republic won on penalties, 3-1.

Below is the latest squad status for both national teams.

Norway vs. Denmark: Team News & Predicted Starting Lineups

Ståle Solbakken’s side will take on this match without Alexander Sørloth due to injury problems. However, other key pieces, such as the aforementioned Haaland and Martin Ødegaard, will be available to get minutes.

Haaland, however, arrives at this match with superstar status as the team’s standout player, having scored 62 goals in 55 appearances for his country.

Meanwhile, Brian Riemer’s team arrive at this match unable to count on Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen, as he suffered a thigh injury in the recent match against Sevilla and was therefore not fit for this game.

Following Kasper Schmeichel’s retirement from soccer, it’s not 100% clear who will be Denmark’s starting goalkeeper, but West Ham United goalkeeper Matt Højmannsen has emerged as an option and could have a chance to show what he can do in this match.

Norway’s attack could feature Bobb, Haaland and Nusa, while Denmark’s could feature Isaken, Højlund and Dorgu.

It is also worth noting that since Højlund’s departure from Manchester United to Napoli, the Danish forward has found better form.

During his last season with Manchester United, he recorded 10 goals and two assists, while in fewer matches with Napoli last season, he recorded 16 goals and six assists. This season, he has already scored two goals in six matches with the Serie A side.

Norway predicted starting XI vs. Denmark: Nyland; Ryerson, Ajer, Ostigard, Wolfe; Ødegaard, Berge, Berg; Bobb, Haaland, Nusa.

Denmark predicted starting XI vs. Norway: Hermansen; Bah, Andersen, Kristensen, Maehle; Hojbjerg, Hjulmand, Froholdt; Isaken, Højlund, Dorgu.