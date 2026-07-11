How Big Is Norway’s Erling Haaland? 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Erling Haaland is one of the world’s most dominant soccer players, combining remarkable size, speed and scoring ability with a playful personality that has won over millions of fans. Standing 6-foot-5, the Norway striker has become one of the breakout stars of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, both for his performances and his social media presence. Here’s what you need to know.

1. Erling Haaland Is 6-Foot-5 and One of Soccer’s Most Physical Players

Haaland stands 6 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs around 194 pounds, making him one of the biggest forwards in world soccer.

His combination of size, speed and athleticism has made him nearly impossible for defenders to stop.

The physical gifts run in the family. Haaland was born in Leeds, England, while his father, Alf-Inge Haaland, played for Leeds United, according to USA Today. His mother, Gry Marita Braut, was a Norwegian national champion in the heptathlon.

As a child, Haaland also played handball, golf, and ran track before focusing on soccer.

Although he was born in England, his family returned to Bryne, Norway, when he was 3 years old, and he has represented Norway throughout his international career.

2. Haaland Has Become a Social Media Superstar

Play

Haaland’s popularity extends far beyond the soccer field.

His humorous Instagram posts, YouTube videos and Snapchat stories have helped introduce him to fans who previously didn’t follow soccer.

After scoring twice against Brazil to send Norway into the World Cup quarterfinals, Haaland celebrated with a simple locker-room selfie captioned, “Well well well.”

He has also embraced memes about himself.

When a viral Instagram video compared his hairstyle to a green onion, Haaland responded in the comments with a side-eyeing dog GIF. When Google added a Viking-themed animation to his search page, he encouraged fans on X to try it for themselves.

“One thing to do today… search my name on Google 😉,” he wrote.

3. Erling Haaland’s World Cup Has Been Historic

The 2026 tournament is Haaland’s first FIFA World Cup, and he has wasted little time making history.

Norway had not qualified for the World Cup since 1998, two years before he was born.

Entering the quarterfinals against England, Haaland has scored seven goals in four matches.

He scored twice against Iraq, added two more against Senegal and netted the winner against Ivory Coast to give Norway its first-ever World Cup knockout victory.

His two-goal performance against Brazil then sent Norway into the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time in the nation’s history.

After the victory, Haaland called it “one of the most insane days in Norwegian history.”

His seven goals trail only Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé in the race for the tournament’s Golden Boot.

4. Fans Call Haaland a ‘Pretty Norwegian Princess’

Play

Part of Haaland’s appeal comes from the contrast between his intimidating appearance and his goofy personality.

His long blond hair, humorous selfies and playful social media posts have inspired countless memes.

Some fans have even jokingly nicknamed him a “pretty Norwegian princess,” according to New York 1.

New York content creator Sarah Wilson became one of many new fans during the World Cup.

“I love Erling Haaland more than life itself,” she said in a viral video. “I cannot fathom being such a pretty Norwegian princess and also being one of the best strikers in all of football.”

Wilson later told The Associated Press that Haaland’s personality is what separates him from many other athletes.

“Him being really, really talented — that’s the first pillar of it all,” she said. “Then you find out that he’s 25 years old and he’s probably the most Gen Z athlete in the World Cup.”

5. Erling Haaland Says He Loves Playing in the United States

Haaland has embraced the atmosphere surrounding the 2026 World Cup.

During a news conference, he said he has enjoyed the support from American fans throughout the tournament.

“I think it’s a good thing because I like the Americans,” he said. “I think they are kind of hilarious as well. They are funny. I like the way they are.”

He added that the tournament itself has exceeded expectations.

“I think it’s just good and honestly, on every single thing, the World Cup so far here has been amazing.”