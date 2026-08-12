Nottingham Forest vs Bayer Leverkusen Results Today: Club Friendly Live Score, Updates, Stats

Nottingham Forest faced Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, in a pre-season friendly at the City Ground. The Nottingham Forest vs Bayer Leverkusen meeting marked the first-ever match between the two clubs and provided another opportunity for both sides to prepare for the new campaign.

Forest entered the fixture looking to end a three-match friendly losing streak after narrow defeats against Sporting CP, Udinese and Barcelona. The match also marked Oliver Glasner’s first game in charge at the City Ground. Bayer Leverkusen arrived in stronger pre-season form, having won all five of their summer friendlies while scoring 19 goals. Kick-off was scheduled for 7:45 PM BST, with Forest TV providing worldwide streaming through a £5.99 match pass.

Nottingham Forest vs Bayer Leverkusen Match Context and Form

The buildup to Nottingham Forest vs Bayer Leverkusen centered on the contrasting pre-season records of the two teams. Forest had suffered three straight friendly defeats, although each loss had come by a narrow margin. Glasner therefore had an immediate opportunity to assess his squad at the City Ground while looking for a positive result before the competitive campaign began.

Leverkusen, meanwhile, had enjoyed a perfect summer. Carles Martínez’s side had won each of their five pre-season matches and scored 19 goals, giving them an impressive attacking record heading into the trip to England.

The fixture also carried historical significance because the Nottingham Forest vs Bayer Leverkusen contest was the first meeting between the clubs.

How to Watch and Key Match Details

The match was played at the City Ground in Nottingham, with kickoff set for 18:45 UTC, 7:45 PM BST and 8:45 PM CEST.

There was no traditional linear television broadcast available in the United Kingdom. Supporters worldwide could instead watch the Nottingham Forest vs Bayer Leverkusen friendly through the official Forest TV digital platform, with a £5.99 match pass required.

The fixture gave both managers another chance to test their squads, with Forest focused on ending their difficult friendly run and Leverkusen attempting to maintain their perfect pre-season record.