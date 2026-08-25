Nottingham Forest vs Leeds Lineups Today: The Big Changes After a Painful Defeat

Nottingham Forest and Leeds United meet again at the City Ground on Tuesday, August 25, just three days after Leeds claimed a 1-0 Premier League win at the same stadium. The quick rematch gives both managers a chance to change their starting lineups for the EFL Cup second round.

Forest are without Morgan Gibbs-White for the cup tie, while both sides have several players expected to move in and out of the starting XI. The Nottingham Forest vs Leeds lineups are therefore expected to look different from Saturday’s Premier League meeting.

Anton Stach scored the only goal in that match with an 88th-minute free kick, while James Trafford kept a clean sheet on his Leeds debut. The EFL Cup match kicks off at 8 pm BST.

Nottingham Forest Lineup and Team News

The Nottingham Forest lineup was not officially confirmed in the available pre-match information. Oliver Glasner is expected to rotate his squad after Saturday’s defeat, with several players who did not start the Premier League game in contention for the cup.

Gibbs-White is unavailable because of a knee injury and is expected to return for Forest’s next league match. Forest also have new arrivals available, including Ousmane Diomande and Xaver Schlager.

The expected Nottingham Forest lineup is John Victor; Ousmane Diomande, Zach Abbott, Murillo; Ola Aina, Xaver Schlager, Nicolás Domínguez, Luca Netz; Omari Hutchinson, Callum Hudson-Odoi; Chris Wood.

This would give Forest a different look from the side that started Saturday’s 1-0 defeat. Matz Sels, Jair Cunha and Nikola Milenkovic started in the back three in that match, while Neco Williams, Ibrahim Sangaré and James McAtee also featured. The Forest lineup could therefore contain several changes for the cup.

Leeds United Lineup and Team News

The Leeds United lineup could also change after Daniel Farke’s side secured three points at the City Ground on Saturday. James Trafford started in goal and kept a clean sheet, while Joe Rodon, Jaka Bijol and Tarik Muharemovic formed the defense.

The expected Leeds United lineup includes Lucas Perri or Trafford in goal, with Nico Elvedi, Bijol and Muharemovic in defense. James Justin, Sam Byram, Stach and Sean Longstaff are expected across midfield, while Largie Ramazani and Daniel James could play behind Lukas Nmecha.

Leeds also have injury concerns. Gabriel Gudmundsson and Ilia Gruev are unavailable, while Wilfried Gnonto is also among the players listed as out.

The Leeds United lineup is expected to feature more rotation than Saturday’s side, although the final starting XI will confirm which players Farke chooses to use.

Nottingham Forest vs Leeds Lineups: What Changed From Saturday?

The first Nottingham Forest vs Leeds meeting ended 1-0 to Leeds after Stach’s late free kick. Forest used Sels, Jair Cunha, Milenkovic and Murillo in defense, with Williams, Sangaré, McAtee and Aina across midfield. Gibbs-White and Dan Ndoye supported Igor Jesus.

Leeds started Trafford, Rodon, Bijol, Muharemovic, Bogle, Stach, Ampadu, Justin, Wilson, Aaronson and Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Stach’s 88th-minute free kick decided the game.

The Nottingham Forest vs Leeds lineups for the EFL Cup are expected to show clear rotation from that Premier League fixture. Forest must also cope without Gibbs-White, while Leeds have several players competing for places.

The official lineups will confirm the final changes before the 8 pm BST kick-off at the City Ground.