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Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United Results Today: Carabao Cup Live Score, Updates, Stats

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Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United Results Today: Carabao Cup Live Score, Updates, Stats
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LEEDS, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 06: Elliot Anderson of Nottingham Forest is challenged by Ilia Gruev of Leeds United during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Nottingham Forest at Elland Road on February 06, 2026 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Nottingham Forest faced Leeds United at the City Ground on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, in the second round of the EFL Cup. Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United today came only three days after the teams had met at the same stadium in their opening Premier League fixture.

Leeds had won that match 1–0 through Anton Stach’s late free kick, giving Forest an immediate chance to respond in the cup. The Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United match also offered both managers an opportunity to change their lineups, with rotation expected after the demanding league meeting.

Three Days, Same Stadium, Different Stakes

The short turnaround made the latest meeting particularly interesting. Leeds arrived after securing a narrow league victory on August 22, with Stach’s 88th-minute free kick separating the sides. James Trafford and Tarik Muharemović had also made their competitive Leeds debuts in that match, helping the visitors keep a clean sheet.

For Forest, the result had given new manager Oliver Glasner a difficult start to his first official match in charge. A cup response at home would have offered a quick chance to change the mood around the City Ground.

The EFL Cup also brought different pressures. Unlike the league opener, this was a knockout game, meaning one poor performance could end a team’s cup campaign immediately.

Rotation and Lineups

Both managers were expected to make several changes because of the heavy schedule. Forest’s projected lineup included Victor, Harry Toffolo, Murillo, Neco Williams, Aina, Lewis O’Brien, Nicolás Domínguez, Omari Hutchinson, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Chris Wood.

Leeds were also expected to rotate, with Trafford potentially continuing in goal alongside defenders like Elvedi, Jannik Vestergaard, Muharemović, Justin and Junior Firpo. Stach remained one of the players to watch after deciding the previous meeting, while Daniel James and Joel Piroe offered attacking options.

With the same stadium hosting a second meeting in three days, Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United had a familiar setting but a completely different objective. As the cup tie unfolded, the Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United results and major moments would be added throughout the evening.

Dogli Wilberforce is a writer covering NASCAR, Formula 1, and the IndyCar Series for Heavy Sports. He has also written for Sportsnaut, FanSided, Total Apex Sports, and Last Word on Sports. Wilberforce focuses on the NASCAR Cup Series, breaking down news, driver stories, and key moments with a clear, fast, and engaging style. His work connects headlines to context, helping readers understand what matters most in the sport. More about Dogli Wilberforce

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Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United Results Today: Carabao Cup Live Score, Updates, Stats

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