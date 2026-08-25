Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United Results Today: Carabao Cup Live Score, Updates, Stats

Nottingham Forest faced Leeds United at the City Ground on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, in the second round of the EFL Cup. Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United today came only three days after the teams had met at the same stadium in their opening Premier League fixture.

Leeds had won that match 1–0 through Anton Stach’s late free kick, giving Forest an immediate chance to respond in the cup. The Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United match also offered both managers an opportunity to change their lineups, with rotation expected after the demanding league meeting.

Three Days, Same Stadium, Different Stakes

The short turnaround made the latest meeting particularly interesting. Leeds arrived after securing a narrow league victory on August 22, with Stach’s 88th-minute free kick separating the sides. James Trafford and Tarik Muharemović had also made their competitive Leeds debuts in that match, helping the visitors keep a clean sheet.

For Forest, the result had given new manager Oliver Glasner a difficult start to his first official match in charge. A cup response at home would have offered a quick chance to change the mood around the City Ground.

The EFL Cup also brought different pressures. Unlike the league opener, this was a knockout game, meaning one poor performance could end a team’s cup campaign immediately.

Rotation and Lineups

Both managers were expected to make several changes because of the heavy schedule. Forest’s projected lineup included Victor, Harry Toffolo, Murillo, Neco Williams, Aina, Lewis O’Brien, Nicolás Domínguez, Omari Hutchinson, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Chris Wood.

Leeds were also expected to rotate, with Trafford potentially continuing in goal alongside defenders like Elvedi, Jannik Vestergaard, Muharemović, Justin and Junior Firpo. Stach remained one of the players to watch after deciding the previous meeting, while Daniel James and Joel Piroe offered attacking options.

With the same stadium hosting a second meeting in three days, Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United had a familiar setting but a completely different objective. As the cup tie unfolded, the Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United results and major moments would be added throughout the evening.