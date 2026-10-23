Onana Car Accident: Man United Star Escapes Scary Crash With Family

André Onana had just helped Trabzonspor secure a European victory when his night took a frightening turn. The on-loan-from Manchester United goalkeeper was involved in a multi-vehicle car accident in Turkey on Thursday, but he and his family escaped without injuries.

The Onana car accident happened in the Yomra district of Trabzon as the 30-year-old Cameroon international was driving home after Trabzonspor’s 2-0 UEFA Conference League win over Hearts. According to Reuters, another vehicle struck his car from behind, pushing it into a vehicle ahead and triggering a chain-reaction collision.

Onana Car Accident: What Happened in Turkey?

The collision occurred after thematch where Onana had kept a clean sheet in Trabzonspor’s victory over the Scottish side. Local media reported that his family was traveling with him when the crash happened.

Trabzonspor officials went to the scene to check on the goalkeeper. Club president Ertuğrul Doğan subsequently reassured supporters that Onana was in good condition. Reports from talkSPORT said the goalkeeper was taken to hospital for precautionary checks and later discharged.

The most important news is that Onana and his family were unharmed. Although images circulating in the media showed damage to the vehicle, there has been no confirmed report of any lasting physical effects from the collision.

Onana Joined Trabzonspor from Manchester United in 2025

Onana remains under contract with Manchester United but is playing for Trabzonspor on loan. He joined the Turkish club in 2025 and has continued his career there after his time at Old Trafford.

The Onana car accident will inevitably raise questions about his availability for Trabzonspor’s next match, but no confirmed information has established that he will miss any games. Until the club provides an update on his condition and training, it would be premature to draw conclusions about his involvement.

For now, the focus is on the reassuring outcome of a potentially serious incident. Onana had enjoyed a positive night on the pitch, helping his team earn a European win and a clean sheet. The collision that followed could have ended very differently, but the goalkeeper and his family escaped without injury.

For supporters of both Trabzonspor and Manchester United, that is the news that matters most.