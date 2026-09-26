Opinion: Those Hoping for Man City’s Downfall Will Be Disappointed

Manchester City fans have spent the week bracing themselves, and rival fans celebrating, after the independent commission found the club guilty on 114 of 115 charges in the biggest regulatory case in Premier League history. Some of the noise since has been extreme: relegation, expulsion, even stripped titles. My take, and it’s not a popular one right now, is that the punishment will be serious but nowhere near that dramatic.

Man City Sanctions: What History Says Punishment Actually Looks Like

The charges, spanning 2009 to 2018, cover inaccurate financial reporting, undisclosed payments and breaches of the Premier League’s profitability and sustainability rules. Serious stuff. But precedent still points toward a heavy fine and a points deduction large enough to end this season’s title race, not the nuclear options some are demanding.

Chelsea is the closest financial comparison. When their new owners self-reported historic undisclosed payments from the Abramovich era, the club got a £10.75 million fine and a suspended transfer ban, no points deduction at all, largely because they cooperated. City did the opposite. That cuts against them, but it’s Everton and Nottingham Forest, not Chelsea, who set the real template for what a City sanction should look like: both were docked points for PSR breaches, Everton’s initial 10-point hit reduced to 6 on appeal, Forest’s 4 points standing. Those cases prove the Premier League’s real tool for financial breaches is a points deduction, and City’s case, given its scale, should sit well above those numbers.

The Loudest Voices Are Predicting Relegation. I Don’t Buy It.

I’ll give the other side its due here. Football finance experts like Kieran Maguire and Stefan Borson have floated deductions as high as 60 to 100 points, numbers that would relegate City outright, and one pundit told Football Insider a 50-point hit designed to “ensure relegation” is now likely. I understand the instinct. City didn’t cooperate, and the panel found them guilty on nearly every charge. But relegating a club of this size, over breaches from more than eight years ago, would trigger years of legal chaos and open the door to endless compensation claims from clubs that finished behind City in those seasons. Panels don’t usually want to be the ones deciding championships and league statuses from a courtroom, years after the fact, and I don’t think this one will be the exception.

Fine, Points Deduction, Then Everyone Needs to Move On

My actual prediction: a fine that will make Chelsea’s £10.75 million look like small change, and a points deduction big enough to cost Enzo Maresca’s currently unbeaten side this season’s title and probably a top-five finish, without threatening their place in the division. That’s still a real punishment. It just isn’t the apocalypse some fans want.

City will appeal, as they’re entitled to. The sanctions hearing is still ahead, and it’s private, so we won’t know the number for a while. But whatever the panel and any appeal ultimately decide, that needs to be the final word. More litigation, more compensation claims from rival clubs, more years of this, helps nobody. The Premier League’s rulebook exists to settle exactly this kind of dispute. Once it has, English football needs to move on from it – for the good of the game.