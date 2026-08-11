Palermo vs Juventus Results Today: Club Friendly Live Score, Updates, Stats

Palermo faced Juventus on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, at Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia, in an international pre-season friendly. The Palermo vs Juventus match served as the final summer test for both Italian clubs before their competitive campaigns began.

Juventus entered the fixture looking to respond after a 2–1 defeat to Inter Milan on August 8, while Palermo arrived with confidence following a 2–0 victory over Melbourne City. The game also provided both managers with an opportunity to assess their squads and final tactical plans before the new season.

The kick-off was set for 10:00 UTC, with the match starting at 6:00 PM local time in Perth. The Palermo vs Juventus clash also marked an important opportunity for players competing for starting places to make a final impression before competitive football returned.

Palermo vs Juventus Team News

Juventus manager Luciano Spalletti was expected to use a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Mattia Perin in goal and a defensive line featuring Cengiz Ünder, Federico Gatti, Lloyd Kelly and Andrea Cambiaso.

Midfield options included Manuel Locatelli and Douglas Luiz, while Kenan Yıldız and Weston McKennie were expected to support striker Jonathan David.

Palermo, managed by Filippo Inzaghi, were expected to line up in a 4-3-3 system. Jesse Joronen was expected to start in goal, while Joel Pohjanpalo was set to lead Palermo’s attack with Jérémy Le Douaron and Dennis Johnsen.

How to Watch Palermo vs Juventus

The Palermo vs Juventus friendly was scheduled for worldwide coverage. Viewers in the United States could watch on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network, while Italian viewers had access on DAZN, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Calcio, and NOW TV.

The official Juventus website also offered free international streaming for registered users.

Half-Time Update

Juventus lead Palermo 1-0 at halftime after a closely contested first half at Optus Stadium in Perth, with Francisco Conceicao’s late strike giving Luciano Spalletti’s side the advantage.

Juventus controlled possession during the early stages, with Kenan Yildiz finding space on the left wing and testing Palermo’s defensive shape. The Italian side also adjusted tactically, with Teun Koopmeiners dropping deeper to partner Federico Gatti in central defense.

Palermo looked dangerous on the counterattack and created their best chance in the 22nd minute. Dennis Johnsen delivered a cross toward Joel Pohjanpalo, but Mattia Perin comfortably dealt with the striker’s header.

The midfield battle then became more measured, with Douglas Luiz and Weston McKennie helping Juventus control the center and limit Palermo’s transition opportunities.

Juventus came close to opening the scoring in the 38th minute when Randal Kolo Muani combined with Kerim Alajbegovic. Alajbegovic’s low effort narrowly missed the outside of the post.

The breakthrough finally arrived in the 44th minute. Francisco Conceicao beat his marker on the right before cutting the ball back into the box, allowing Juventus to finish into the bottom corner.

Juventus take a narrow 1-0 advantage into the second half.

Second Half Update

Juventus defeated Palermo 2-0 at Optus Stadium in Perth, finishing their pre-season tour of Australia with a comfortable victory after a dominant second-half display.

46′ Second Half Begins: Juventus make several planned changes to maintain their intensity, while Palermo keep their shape as they search for an equalizer.

52′ Missed Chance – Juventus: Randal Kolo Muani receives a good pass inside the box but cannot keep his effort on target.

57′ Missed Chance – Juventus: Kolo Muani gets another promising opportunity but fires well over the crossbar.

62′ Substitutions – Palermo: Filippo Inzaghi introduces fresh players as Palermo look to create more opportunities on the counterattack.

65′ Save – Palermo: Jeremie Boga unleashes a powerful effort toward goal, but Jesse Joronen makes an excellent save to tip the ball over.

70′ Game Opens Up: Spaces appear across the pitch as both teams tire, allowing Juventus to control the match with quick passing and greater physical strength.

78′ Chance – Juventus: Edon Zhegrova beats a defender with a nutmeg and breaks through, but his final effort misses the target.

84′ Disallowed Goal – Juventus: Arkadiusz Milik finds the net, but the goal is ruled out for offside.

86′ Goal – Juventus 2-0 Palermo: Milik scores again just a minute later, creating space inside the box before calmly sending Joronen the wrong way.

90′ Full-Time: Juventus complete a 2-0 victory over Palermo to end their pre-season tour in Australia with a convincing result.