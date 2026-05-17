How to Watch Paris FC vs PSG Live Today: Ligue 1 Preview, Stats, Lineup

Paris FC vs PSG live today closes the 2025–26 Ligue 1 season with a rare and emotional Paris derby at Stade Jean-Bouin on Sunday, May 17, 2026. The match kicks off at 19:00 UTC as newly crowned Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain prepare for their final domestic match before the UEFA Champions League final later this month.

PSG already secured the league title after a 2-0 win over Lens during the week and will lift the trophy before kickoff out of respect for Paris FC and the club’s planned post-match fan celebrations. The Paris FC vs PSG match today is also important for the home side after a strong first season back in Ligue 1.

Paris FC vs PSG Lineup and Team News Before Ligue 1 Finale

Paris Saint-Germain enters the Paris FC vs PSG match in dominant form under manager Luis Enrique. The club secured its 14th French league title and fifth straight Ligue 1 crown after defeating Lens 2-0. With a UEFA Champions League final against Arsenal F.C. scheduled for May 30, PSG could rotate parts of the squad to protect key players.

The Paris FC vs PSG lineup is still expected to feature several star names. Ousmane Dembélé remains one of the key attacking threats after scoring the winning goal in the clubs’ earlier league meeting in January. PSG also enters the game on an eight-match unbeaten away run.

Paris FC has also impressed during its return to the French top flight. Manager Antoine Kombouaré guided the club to 11th place, the highest finish in club history. Despite losing 2-1 away to Rennes last week, Paris FC has won four of its last five home league matches heading into its match against PSG today.

Paris FC vs PSG: Stats and Head-to-Head Record

The Paris FC vs PSG stats show how close recent meetings between the two Paris clubs have become. Tonight will mark only the fifth modern competitive meeting between the sides.

PSG earned a 2-1 Ligue 1 victory on January 4, 2026, at Parc des Princes after a decisive counterattack goal from Ousmane Dembélé. However, Paris FC answered days later by defeating PSG 1-0 in the Coupe de France Round of 32 on January 12.

The Paris FC vs PSG head-to-head record currently stands at 2 PSG wins, 1 Paris FC win, and 1 draw across 4 recent meetings.

Several important numbers also stand out before the Paris FC vs PSG match today. PSG has not conceded an away league goal since February 13 and has recorded one of the best defensive records in Ligue 1. The club also produced six or more shots on target in 12 of its last 13 league matches.

Paris FC’s home games have averaged 1.63 first-half goals per match, one of the highest rates in the division. However, discipline has hurt the club after three red cards in its last five home league games. PSG averages 2.33 goals per match this season, while Paris FC averages 1.36.

How to Watch Paris FC vs PSG: Live Stream and Global TV Guide

Fans looking for the Paris FC vs PSG live stream can watch the Ligue 1 finale across several international broadcasters. In France, the match streams on Ligue 1+. Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch via pay-per-view on Amazon Prime Video.

In the United States and Canada, the Paris FC vs PSG live broadcast will air on beIN SPORTS and affiliated streaming platforms. Fans in India and across South Asia can watch the game on GXR World, while Australian viewers can follow the game on beIN SPORTS Connect.

Across the Middle East and North Africa, coverage will air on beIN SPORTS MENA English 1. Viewers in Sub-Saharan Africa can tune in through Canal+ Afrique. In South America and the Caribbean, the match will be broadcast on ESPN and streamed on Disney+ Caribbean.