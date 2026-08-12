Paris Saint-Germain vs Aston Villa Results Today: UEFA Super Cup Live Score, Updates, Stats

Paris Saint-Germain had faced Aston Villa on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, in the UEFA Super Cup final at the Red Bull Arena in Salzburg, Austria. The Paris Saint-Germain vs Aston Villa Results clash had brought together the reigning Champions League winners and Europa League holders in the traditional European season curtain-raiser.

PSG had entered the final as back-to-back Champions League winners, while Aston Villa had arrived after lifting the Europa League trophy. Kick-off had been scheduled for 8:00 PM BST, with the match set to go directly to a penalty shootout if the teams remained level after 90 minutes. The Paris Saint-Germain vs Aston Villa clash had also featured several players who had returned late from extended breaks after the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Aston Villa Results Team News

Aston Villa had entered the final without several key players. Manager Unai Emery had rested Ollie Watkins, Ezri Konsa and Emiliano Martinez following their extended involvement at the World Cup. New signing Johan Manzambi had also been ruled out with a knee injury.

Villa had expected to introduce new faces, with João Gomes and loanee Alejandro Garnacho among the players in contention to make their debuts.

PSG had also dealt with late returns. Ousmane Dembélé, Bradley Barcola and Désiré Doué had only recently returned to training, while Fabián Ruiz had resumed work on Monday. Former Villa full-back Lucas Digne had also been available following his transfer to PSG.

Head-to-Head and Match Format

The Paris Saint-Germain vs Aston Villa Results fixture had been only the third competitive meeting between the clubs. Their previous encounters came in the 2024–25 Champions League quarter-finals, when PSG won 3–1 in Paris before Villa claimed a 3–2 victory at Villa Park. PSG advanced 5–4 on aggregate and went on to win the competition.

The UEFA Super Cup had featured a straight penalty shootout if the match finished level after 90 minutes, with no extra time.

The Paris Saint-Germain vs Aston Villa final had therefore offered both European champions an early opportunity to claim silverware at the start of the 2026–27 campaign.

Full-Time Update

Paris Saint-Germain defeated Aston Villa 2-1 in the 2026 UEFA Super Cup at the Red Bull Arena in Salzburg. PSG took the lead through Khvicha Kvaratskhelia before Brian Madjo equalized for Villa. Désiré Doué restored PSG’s advantage after a VAR review, securing another European trophy.

Key Match Moments

2′ Foul: Warren Zaïre-Emery commits an early foul in midfield.

3′ Corner: Aston Villa win the first corner after Zaïre-Emery deflects a cross out of play.

4′ Foul: Désiré Doué gives away a free kick after catching Ian Maatsen.

8′ Save: Marco Bizot makes an important save to deny PSG and keep Villa level.

20′ Goal – PSG 1-0 Aston Villa: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia capitalizes on a defensive turnover before smashing a right-footed strike past Bizot.

25′ Penalty Appeal Denied: Kvaratskhelia goes down inside the Villa box under pressure from João Gomes, but referee Omar Artan waves play on.

35’–43′ Missed Chances: Brian Madjo fails to convert two opportunities as Villa search for an equalizer.

45′ Goal – PSG 1-1 Aston Villa: Brian Madjo redeems himself by volleying home a precise cross from John McGinn.

46′ Substitution – PSG: Ousmane Dembélé replaces Maghnes Akliouche.

51′ Yellow Card – Aston Villa: Pau Torres is booked for a tactical foul.

60′ Near Miss – Aston Villa: Emiliano Buendía flicks a cross over the PSG crossbar.

61′ Goal – PSG 2-1 Aston Villa: Désiré Doué finishes after breaking clear on the right.

63′ VAR Review: Doué’s goal is checked after an initial offside decision. A trailing leg from Matty Cash is found to have played him onside, and the goal stands.

64′ Yellow Card – Aston Villa: João Gomes is booked for a rash challenge.

65′ Save and Corner: Matvey Safonov makes a vital save from George Hemmings, turning the shot behind for a Villa corner.

71′ Yellow Card – Aston Villa: John McGinn is booked for dissent.

71′ Triple Substitution – Aston Villa: Lamare Bogarde, Tammy Abraham and Alysson replace Boubacar Kamara, Brian Madjo and John McGinn.

72′ Save – Aston Villa: Marco Bizot denies Nuno Mendes with a low save to keep Villa within one goal.

74′ Double Substitution – PSG: Lucas Hernández and Fabián Ruiz replace Nuno Mendes and João Neves.

78′ Double Substitution – Aston Villa: Tyrone Mings replaces Pau Torres, while Ross Barkley comes on for João Gomes.

86′ Substitution – PSG: Désiré Doué leaves to a standing ovation and is replaced by Senny Mayulu.

87′ Substitution – PSG: Lucas Beraldo replaces Khvicha Kvaratskhelia as PSG strengthen their defense.

90+4′ Full-Time: PSG hold on to defeat Aston Villa 2-1 and secure back-to-back UEFA Super Cup titles.