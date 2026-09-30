Pep Guardiola Man City Statement: ‘We’ll Get Through This Together’

Pep Guardiola has made his position crystal clear. Days after Manchester City were found guilty of serious financial-rule breaches, the former manager has publicly thrown his support behind the club, its ownership, players and fans. The Pep Guardiola Man City statement came as the club prepares to appeal an independent commission’s findings in one of the biggest cases in Premier League history.

Pep Guardiola Man City Statement Sends Clear Message

Guardiola posted his message on Wednesday alongside photographs from his decade at the Etihad, including one with chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak. He addressed City supporters directly, writing that he was “here; more than ever” and would “always” be behind the club, its owner, chairman, Ferran Soriano, the players, staff, Enzo Maresca and the supporters.

Then came the line that will grab the attention of City fans: “Let me be clear: we will get through this together. I love you all.”

There was no attempt to distance himself from the club he left in May after 10 seasons. Instead, Guardiola’s first public reaction to the verdict was one of solidarity.

That is notable because the commission’s findings concern conduct between the 2009-10 and 2017-18 seasons. Guardiola arrived in Manchester in 2016, meaning only the final two seasons of the period fell during his tenure. The Premier League says City used “sham” commercial arrangements to artificially inflate revenues and reduce costs by more than £900 million, while also mis-stating financial information and breaching spending rules.

Guardiola’s City Loyalty Has Not Changed

Guardiola’s response is hardly out of character. Throughout his time at City, he repeatedly said he trusted the club’s executives when questioned about the long-running financial case. Even when the Premier League charges were hanging over the club, he maintained that he believed the hierarchy had acted properly.

Now, several months after walking away from the manager’s job, that loyalty remains intact.

Guardiola left after winning 20 major trophies with City, including six Premier League titles and the Champions League. Enzo Maresca, his former assistant, has taken over the team, and Guardiola specifically included his successor in Wednesday’s message.

It was a small but telling detail. Guardiola wasn’t simply addressing the past. He was backing the club as it exists today.

Manchester City Faces a Fight Beyond the Verdict

The verdict itself is not the end of the story. Manchester City has rejected the commission’s findings, saying it is “disappointed and surprised” and arguing that the decision contains material errors of law, principle and fact. The club has indicated it will pursue the available appeal process.

The Premier League says City has until October 2 to file its appeal. Sanctions have not yet been determined, with the league confirming that a separate process will address punishment after the findings have been established.

That leaves City facing another long chapter in a saga that has already consumed years. Possible sporting and financial consequences remain to be decided, but Guardiola has made one thing unmistakable: whatever happens next, he does not intend to abandon the club with which he built his greatest legacy.

For a manager who has already walked away from the Etihad, “we will get through this together” is a remarkably strong final word on where he stands.