Pep Guardiola as USMNT Next Coach? USA Soccer’s Plans Revealed

Pep Guardiola might be the most famous manager in world football.

And if things break the way the USMNT hopes they are, Guardiola’s next gig might be managing the United States.

There are a lot of steps in between, but news broke on Wednesday suggesting that Pep could be in USA Soccer’s lens as a possibility.

And even just that possibility is massive news as the United States men’s national team grapples with the idea of replacing its current leader.

What’s Happening With Mauricio Pochettino?

The current USMNT leader, Mauricio Pochettino, is in talks to leave his post.

Manchester United is pursuing Pochettino to take over for Michael Carrick, and it appears likely that the English Premier League powerhouse is probably going to get its way.

If Pochettino does indeed depart, it seems like the USMNT wants to make another big splash, just like they did when they hired Pochettino in the first place.

Pep Guardiola to USA?

The Athletic reported the possibility of a Guardiola pursuit on Wednesday.

This is some of what they included in that report:

U.S. Soccer is expected to make Pep Guardiola a top target to replace Mauricio Pochettino if the U.S. men’s national team coach leaves for Manchester United, sources briefed on the situation tell The Athletic. Guardiola, who left Manchester City this past summer, has been discussed internally as a candidate across multiple levels of the federation’s hiring process. Should Pochettino leave — and The Athletic first revealed on Wednesday that he is United’s chosen candidate to replace current head coach Michael Carrick should a change be made — U.S. Soccer would look to lure Guardiola into international management after historic stints at multiple clubs that included three Champions League triumphs, six Premier League trophies, three La Liga medals and three Bundesliga titles. The pursuit would not be straightforward nor easy. Guardiola would be a leading choice for many of the biggest jobs in football but has shown little recent interest in an imminent return to management.

The Athletic goes on to share reasons for optimism, writing that Guardiola has “long been intrigued by the prospect of working in America.”

A legendary manager at both Manchester City and Barcelona who was also a great player for the Catalan giants in his playing career, Guardiola would be the biggest name ever attached to the United States men’s national team.