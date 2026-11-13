Pochettino Manchester United Manager Deal Confirmed as Club Seeks Rescue

The Pochettino Manchester United manager appointment is officially a reality, ending a decade of speculation and handing the Argentine one of the steepest rescue missions in European football. Manchester United confirmed on Friday that Mauricio Pochettino will take over as the club’s new men’s head coach starting November 18 on a two-and-a-half-year contract running through 2029.

The 54-year-old steps into an immediate crisis at Old Trafford following Thursday’s sacking of Michael Carrick. United currently languish in the Premier League relegation zone with just one win and eight points from their opening 10 matches—the club’s worst start to a league campaign in four decades. Supporters booed the players off the pitch after their recent defeat to Bournemouth, leaving Pochettino with no margin for a slow start ahead of his debut away to rivals Liverpool at Anfield on November 22.

Longstanding Old Trafford Ties and English Pedigree

United’s hierarchy—which reportedly paid £7 million in compensation to secure Pochettino and his longtime backroom staff of Jesus Perez, Miguel D’Agostino, and Antonio Jimenez—has pursued him multiple times in the past. He was passed over in favor of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Erik ten Hag, and Ruben Amorim, despite vocal backing from Sir Alex Ferguson ever since the two shared a famous Mayfair lunch in 2016.

That persistent interest stems directly from Pochettino’s proven body of work in England:

Southampton Breakthrough: He transformed a newly promoted Saints side into an aggressive, high-pressing unit that punched well above its weight.

Tottenham Peak: Across five-and-a-half years in North London, he turned Spurs into consistent top-four contenders, finished as Premier League runners-up in 2017, reached the 2019 Champions League final, and developed stars like Harry Kane, Son Heung-min, and Dele Alli.

Recent Club Stops: After winning a Ligue 1 title with Paris Saint-Germain, he spent the 2023-24 season at Chelsea, guiding a turbulent, youthful squad to the League Cup final and a strong late-season surge.

Fixing a Disjointed Squad at Old Trafford

Pochettino’s teams are traditionally built on compact defensive organization, relentless pressing, and rapid transitions. However, he recently emphasized that modern management requires adapting to the roster on hand rather than forcing a rigid system—a crucial mindset for an expensive United squad short on confidence and tactical identity.

United have struggled badly to control games, conceding soft goals while watching key figures like captain Bruno Fernandes experience sharp dips in form. Pochettino’s immediate task is restoring basic structure, fitness, and belief before any long-term rebuild can take shape.

Wrapping Up His USMNT Chapter

Before flying to Manchester next Wednesday, Pochettino will fulfill his final obligations with the United States men’s national team, coaching their two-legged Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal against Haiti on Saturday in Miami and Tuesday in Cincinnati.

U.S. Soccer confirmed the mutually agreed departure, thanking Pochettino for elevating standards over his two-year tenure—which included a 2025 Gold Cup final appearance, a Round of 16 finish at the 2026 World Cup on home soil, and welcoming teenage talents like Cavan Sullivan and Mathis Albert. While U.S. Soccer’s leadership committee conducts an extensive search for his permanent replacement, U-23 coach Steve Cherundolo will step in to lead December’s domestic camp.

For the Pochettino Manchester United manager era to succeed, sentiment won’t last long. With Anfield looming just days after his arrival, the Argentine’s Premier League rescue act begins immediately.