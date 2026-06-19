USMNT’s Pochettino Reveals Christian Pulisic’s Replacement Against Australia

Christian Pulisic’s absence has forced the United States men’s national team into a significant adjustment.

It has also created a major opportunity for Ricardo Pepi.

The PSV Eindhoven striker will start Friday’s World Cup Group D match against Australia, USMNT coach Mauricio Pochettino confirmed to Fox Sports, as captain Christian Pulisic will miss the contest because of a lingering left calf injury.

“Christian is not available,” Pochettino said Friday. “He’s evolving and much better from Friday. We hope that as soon as possible he can be ready to be selected again and to be part of the team.”

Now, with the Americans facing a physically demanding Australian side, the spotlight shifts to one of the program’s most talented young forwards.

“Australia is going to be really tough,” Pochettino said.

Ricardo Pepi Gets Bigger Role for USMNT

Pepi’s expected inclusion changes the dynamic of the American attack.

While Pulisic thrives by drifting inside from wide positions, carrying the ball and creating chances off the dribble, Pepi offers a different skill set.

The 23-year-old striker is a traditional penalty-box presence whose intelligent movement and clinical finishing make him a constant scoring threat.

Pepi has enjoyed a remarkable rise in Europe since joining PSV, developing into one of the Eredivisie’s most efficient finishers and solidifying his place among the United States’ most important attacking players.

His knack for finding space and converting chances could prove especially valuable against an Australian team likely to defend compactly and challenge the Americans physically.

After coming on in the 72nd minute against Paraguay, Pepi is poised for a bigger opportunity. The former MLS Young Player of the Year has scored 13 goals in 38 appearances for the United States.

Pulisic Injury Forces Tactical Adjustment

Pulisic initially suffered the calf injury during training last week and aggravated it during the first half of the United States’ 4-1 victory over Paraguay.

The AC Milan star trained separately throughout the week and did not participate in full sessions with teammates.

Pochettino acknowledged that the decision to sideline Pulisic was particularly difficult because of the player’s determination to represent his country.

“Of course, a little bit sad because he wanted to stay, he wanted to participate today,” Pochettino said.

The coach had praised Pulisic’s mentality a day earlier, describing the captain’s effort to return as “massive.”

Australia Presents Different Challenge

The Americans demonstrated their attacking depth against Paraguay even after losing Pulisic.

Australia, however, presents a different test.

The Socceroos are organized defensively, physically imposing and experienced in managing tense tournament matches.

Pepi’s ability to occupy central defenders, finish crosses and capitalize on limited opportunities could become crucial if the United States struggles to generate the same fluidity it displayed in its tournament opener.

For Pepi, the assignment carries added significance.

The World Cup often produces defining moments and unexpected heroes.

With the United States missing its captain and biggest star, one of its brightest young strikers suddenly has the chance to author his own.

A strong performance against Australia would not erase the importance of Pulisic to the national team.

But it could demonstrate something equally important: that the United States possesses enough attacking depth to keep advancing while its captain works his way back to full fitness.