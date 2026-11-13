Portugal Cristiano Ronaldo No. 7 Tribute Set for Denmark Clash in Braga Saturday

Cristiano Ronaldo may have played his final game for Portugal, but his No. 7 will take center stage one more time. The national team has planned a special tribute for its former captain before Saturday’s UEFA Nations League meeting with Denmark, with every player set to walk onto the pitch wearing the iconic number. The UEFA Nations League fixture in Braga will also include a special moment in the seventh minute, giving supporters another opportunity to celebrate one of the greatest players in Portuguese football history.

Portugal Cristiano Ronaldo No. 7 Tribute Will Involve Entire Team

The Portuguese Football Federation has organized a gesture that should make for a memorable scene before kickoff at the Estádio Municipal de Braga. Rather than leaving the tribute to one player or a brief ceremony, the entire Portugal team will take part, entering the pitch wearing shirts bearing Ronaldo’s famous No. 7.

The idea emerged from a meeting involving federation president Pedro Proença, head coach Jorge Jesus and senior players Bernardo Silva, Rúben Dias and Bruno Fernandes. The plan has received UEFA approval, with another tribute scheduled for the seventh minute of the match. Play will be stopped so the crowd can join in recognizing the former captain.

There will also be a quieter reminder of Ronaldo’s importance away from the stadium. His usual room at the national team’s training base, Cidade do Futebol, has reportedly been left unassigned during the current camp. It is another small but meaningful gesture as Portugal begin their first international gathering without him since his retirement announcement.

A 23-Year Portugal Career That Changed the National Team

Ronaldo announced his retirement from international football on November 5, bringing an end to a career that began with his senior debut in August 2003. He leaves Portugal with 234 appearances and 146 goals, both all-time records in men’s international football.

Those numbers only tell part of the story. Ronaldo captained Portugal to its first major international trophy at Euro 2016, then helped the country win the inaugural UEFA Nations League in 2019 and another title in 2025. He became the face of Portuguese football around the world, and the No. 7 shirt became inseparable from his identity.

His farewell announcement was emotional, with Ronaldo describing the decision as the moment to hand back the number he had made famous. The federation subsequently promised a tribute worthy of his contribution, and Saturday’s plans appear designed to deliver exactly that.

Portugal Face Denmark With Quarter-Final Place Already Secured

The occasion is significant, but there is still a competitive match to play. Portugal have won all four of their Group A4 matches and already secured a place in the Nations League quarter-finals. They lead the group with 12 points, six ahead of Denmark, and a draw on Saturday would guarantee top spot.

Denmark will be looking to spoil the celebration and strengthen their own position. Portugal won the reverse fixture 4-2 in Copenhagen in October, but the visitors will have plenty of motivation to produce a different result in Braga.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. local time on Saturday, November 14 (2:45pm US ET). While the result will matter in the group standings, the images of an entire Portugal team paying tribute to Ronaldo’s No. 7 may be what people remember longest.

For one night, the number that defined an era will belong to the whole team.