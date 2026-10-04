Portugal vs. Norway Lineup Today: Confirmed Team News & Starting XI

Portugal hosts Norway this Sunday, October 4, for Matchday 4 of the UEFA Nations League.

The Portuguese, despite all the controversy that has emerged around Cristiano Ronaldo in recent days, are leaders of their group, which they share with Denmark, Norway and Wales, with nine points after three matches played and a perfect record of three victories.

Meanwhile, Erling Haaland’s team sits third behind Denmark, with three points after three matches and one win and two defeats.

Portugal vs. Norway: Team News & Starting Lineups

Portugal will not have Ronaldo in their squad, as the veteran has left the national team camp after reportedly feeling mistreated by Jorge Jesus, the new head coach.

In his place, we will very likely see AC Milan forward Gonçalo Ramos, who has scored in back-to-back matches for Portugal and will very likely keep his spot in the starting XI.

João Neves and João Félix are expected to get minutes in this match, while Francisco Conceição, who has a tightness injury, could be left out, although his participation at the last minute has not been ruled out.

Meanwhile, Norway will not have Torbjørn Lyskjær Heggem, who is suspended for this match after being sent off against Wales in their last meeting. Therefore, we could see Olympiacos right back Marcus Pedersen get some minutes.

Portugal’s predicted starting XI vs. Norway: Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Veiga, Mendes; J. Neves, Vitinha; Neto, Fernandes, Felix; Ramos.

Norway’s predicted starting XI vs. Portugal: Nyland; Ryerson, Ajer, Pedersen, Wolfe; Odegaard, Berge, Aasgaard; Bobb, Haaland, Nusa.

Portugal vs. Norway: Teams Form & Latest Results

As mentioned, Portugal are in a positive moment in sporting terms, as their three matches so far in the current Nations League have all been victories.

In their most recent match, they defeated Denmark 4-2 on October 1. Previously, they defeated Norway 2-1 on September 27, a result they will look to replicate this Sunday.

In their first Nations League match of this international break, they defeated Wales 1-0 on September 24. Before that, Portugal’s most recent official match was in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16, when they lost 0-1 to Spain. Before that, they defeated and eliminated Croatia in the Round of 32, 2-1.

Meanwhile, Norway have recorded only two victories in their last five matches, and during this international break they have managed just one win.

In their most recent match, they lost 1-2 to Wales on October 1, and before that, as we already mentioned, they lost 1-2 to Portugal on September 27.

In their first match in this Nations League group stage, they defeated Denmark 3-2. Before that, we have to go back to the FIFA World Cup quarterfinals, when they were eliminated by England after a 1-2 defeat.

In the Round of 16, Norway had pulled off the feat of eliminating Brazil 2-1 with a brace from Erling Haaland.