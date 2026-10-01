Portugal Reveals New No. 7 Following Cristiano Ronaldo Departure

After Cristiano Ronaldo’s unexpected departure from the Portugal national team camp, UEFA officially assigned new squad numbers to the Portuguese team, confirming that Rafael Leao will now wear the iconic No. 7.

Because European regulations do not allow empty squad numbers on the call-up list, the Portuguese Football Federation had to immediately assign a new owner to the mythical jersey from within its squad.

Although players like Joao Felix were candidates to take on the No. 11 and wear their idol’s number, the Galatasaray forward ultimately got the jersey.

At 27, Leao assumes the historic responsibility of the number, backed by a career of 50 international matches in the Portuguese jersey, with 6 goals and 8 assists.

The reassignment of the mythical number comes immediately after Ronaldo himself took a stance. After a press conference held by the national coach and a direct dialogue with the president of the Portuguese Football Federation, the forward announced on social media his determination to leave the team camp.

In his message, the player said he will break his silence later to explain to Portuguese fans what happened: “In due time, I will tell all Portuguese the truth about the reasons that motivated my departure from the national team, to which I have always dedicated myself.”

Finally, he closed his statement wishing the group success: “Now it is time to wish good luck to Portugal and to all my teammates, without exception.”

Is Cristiano Ronaldo Done With Portugal? Here’s What We Know

According to O Jogo, the scenario within Portugal points to a definitive farewell. “An irreversible decision, as O JOGO has learned: he will not return to the national team, so the match against Wales, at Alvalade, will go down in history as the last one he played representing Portugal,” the outlet published.

The crisis erupted during Portugal’s UEFA Nations League camp. Cristiano left the team in Copenhagen after Jorge Jesus’ press conference and after holding a conversation with Pedro Proenca.

The forward was part of the generation that won the 2016 European Championship and the 2019 Nations League, plus another continental title. His career made him the main Portuguese offensive reference for much of the 21st century.

His last possible match would have been against Wales. Cristiano started and played 67 minutes before being substituted by Joao Palhinha. According to Sofascore, he recorded seven shots, two on target, and received a rating of 6.1.

What seemed destined to become a farewell, accompanied by a tribute, could end in a completely different way. The visit by Jorge Jesus and Pedro Proença to the airport remained the last known attempt to retain Cristiano Ronaldo, who finally left Copenhagen and now keeps in doubt, or, according to O Jogo, practically closed, his future with Portugal.