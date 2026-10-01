Portuguese Media Blasts Ronaldo: His Ego Finally Caught Up With Him

Cristiano Ronaldo walked out of Portugal’s training camp this week, and the only surprising part is that anyone is still surprised. Portuguese outlets A Bola and Record both filmed him leaving Copenhagen’s Parken Stadium in a federation vehicle on Wednesday, minutes after coach Jorge Jesus told reporters Ronaldo would train, and Record is already calling it “the root of an internal earthquake.” He’d skipped two days of squad training before that, training alone in the gym with no injury to explain it, officially because the stadium gym “lacked the equipment required for his specialist training program.” Sure. In the unforgiving arena of international soccer, this was not leadership. It was the latest, and perhaps final, example of a man who has always put Cristiano Ronaldo first.

Portuguese Media Blasts Ronaldo: The Latest Ego Episode

Jorge Jesus spent Wednesday insisting in public that there was “nothing to talk about.” Then his 41-year-old captain got in a federation car and left anyway. Jesus later admitted what actually happened behind the scenes: Ronaldo told him, “If you want me to go to the stands, I’ll go.” That’s not a player working through a disagreement. That’s an ultimatum. And it came days after Ronaldo told a press conference the media had been trying to “kill” him for years and that he could leave “today” if Jesus didn’t want him around. Leaving a national team mid-camp because you disagree with the manager’s selection is a cardinal sin in a team sport. Ronaldo has spent two decades demanding to be the main character. When that status got challenged by a 90-minute benching against Norway, he chose the car over the group.

This is not an isolated incident. The history is long and consistent. He clashed with South Korea’s Cho Gue-sung and infuriated Fernando Santos over his reaction to being subbed off at the 2022 World Cup, then watched the next two games from the bench. After Portugal’s 2010 exit to Spain, asked to explain the loss, he snapped: “Ask Carlos Queiroz.” At Euro 2016, annoyed by a reporter’s question about Portugal’s next match, he grabbed the man’s microphone and threw it in a lake. In 2021, after a World Cup qualifying goal against Serbia got disallowed, he ripped off the captain’s armband, slammed it to the ground, and walked off before the final whistle. Same pattern every time: when things don’t go exactly as Ronaldo wants, the reaction is theatrical and self-centered.

The Saudi Chapter Said Everything

The loss of respect for many began the moment Ronaldo stood in front of cameras, having just signed a reported $200 million-a-year deal, and insisted the Saudi Pro League was a top-five competitive challenge rather than a massive paycheck. “Only people who have never played in Saudi don’t understand anything about football,” he’s said, more than once. Chasing money is understandable. Pretending otherwise while collecting one of the largest contracts in sports history was an insult to the audience’s intelligence. It was the purest form of “fuck you” to anyone who still believed the narrative of pure sporting ambition.

Messi’s Send-Off Makes the Contrast Painful

In a few days, Lionel Messi will receive a proper, emotional farewell from Argentina, the kind of collective appreciation that reflects a career built on more than individual numbers. Ronaldo will never get that from Portugal now, and the responsibility for that sits with him. His 146 international goals and 234 caps are extraordinary and deserve recognition. But admiration isn’t automatic when the final act is a walkout.

Imagine if Ronaldo had stood up this week and said he was prepared to train, mentor younger players, and accept whatever role Jesus assigned, because Portugal’s success mattered more than his minutes or his personal chase toward 1,000 career goals. That version of Ronaldo would have earned lasting respect. Instead, the perception is that the team exists to serve his narrative.

Football is a team sport. Ronaldo has spent the latter stages of his career behaving like it’s a solo project. Anyone still arguing he belongs in the same conversation as Messi on character has run out of arguments. The numbers were always close. The character gap is impossible to ignore now. Ronaldo loved Ronaldo above all else. Everything else, including the national team that made him a global icon, came second.