Premier League Injury Crisis: Every Top Club Got Hit This Window

The international break is over after tonight’s matches, and the Premier League returns this weekend with a genuinely unusual number of big clubs nursing fresh injuries. Part of the explanation is structural: this particular September-October window was extended to 16 days, letting national teams play up to four matches instead of the usual two, and that extra workload is now showing up across the league. Here’s how the Premier League injury crisis is hitting the top five clubs specifically.

Manchester City Sweat on Haaland

Manchester City travel to Anfield with real question marks over their star striker. Erling Haaland requested to be substituted during Norway’s 2-1 defeat to Portugal in the 67th minute after showing visible discomfort, with no official diagnosis offered yet. City will also assess Antoine Semenyo, who was sent home before Ghana’s AFCON qualifier against Ivory Coast with a swollen leg; Ghanaian FA president Kurt Okraku described the withdrawal as precautionary rather than serious. Nico O’Reilly also returned from England duty for further assessment after being withdrawn from the squad, replaced by club teammate Rico Lewis. Enzo Maresca will be hoping his main goal threat is available for the trip to Merseyside.

Arsenal’s Growing List of Absentees

Arsenal could be missing up to four important players for their home game against Leeds. Ezri Konsa’s situation has been genuinely messy: he missed one England match, returned to play 90 minutes in a 7-0 win over Croatia, then was pulled from the squad again before the Czechia match with what’s been described as a minor quad issue. He joins Declan Rice, who withdrew at the very start of the window. Kai Havertz suffered a hamstring injury on Germany duty against the Netherlands, and Christos Tzolis picked up his own hamstring problem just 18 minutes into Greece’s match against the Netherlands, with an expected two-to-three-week absence. Mikel Arteta’s side sit near the top of the table, but the sudden cluster tests their squad depth at an inconvenient time.

Liverpool’s Attacking Concerns Ahead of the City Clash

Liverpool head into their massive meeting with Manchester City dealing with real problems up front. Alexander Isak returned early from Sweden duty with a thigh injury after scoring against Romania, with Sweden boss Graham Potter calling it “a small problem” complicated by a packed fixture schedule. More worrying is Cody Gakpo, who picked up an ankle injury, not a hamstring issue, while playing for the Netherlands against Serbia; a Dutch team doctor described it as potentially “very serious,” and Gakpo was ruled out of the rest of his country’s window as a result. Defender Jeremy Jacquet, who has otherwise impressed in his first caps for France, is also reportedly a doubt with a hamstring concern. Arne Slot faces the real possibility of being without two of his preferred front-line options for one of the biggest games of the season.

Manchester United’s Striking Options Under Threat

Manchester United face Tottenham with uncertainty over their forward line. Marcus Rashford pulled out of the England squad with a knock at the start of the window, while Benjamin Šeško missed Slovenia duty after a recurrence of a shin problem. Michael Carrick will be monitoring both closely ahead of a difficult home fixture.

Chelsea’s Midfield and Forward Doubts

Chelsea prepare for Bournemouth with several regulars in the treatment room. Cole Palmer withdrew from England duty with a muscular issue, while João Pedro pulled out of Brazil’s squad with a knee complaint that already cost him a round before the break. Reece James and Moisés Caicedo were already sidelined before the international window and remain doubts. The Blues will need others to step up if their attacking and midfield options stay limited.