Arsenal Legends React to Premier League Title Win That Ended 22 Years of Heartbreak

Arsenal ended a 22-year wait for a Premier League title on Tuesday night, sparking celebrations across North London and emotional reactions from club legends who were part of the last championship-winning era under Arsene Wenger.

Mikel Arteta’s side secured the 2025-26 Premier League crown after beating Burnley 1-0 at the Emirates Stadium. Manchester City’s 1-1 draw against Bournemouth later confirmed Arsenal as champions with one match remaining.

The title is Arsenal’s first since the unbeaten “Invincibles” campaign of 2003-04 under Wenger. It also follows three consecutive runner-up finishes behind Manchester City and marks the culmination of Arteta’s long rebuild at the club.

Arsenal players and staff gathered at the club’s training facility to watch Manchester City’s result before celebrations erupted after the final whistle. The club later shared videos across social media showing players singing “We Are the Champions” by Queen inside the dressing room.

Former Arsenal players, broadcasters, and supporters quickly reacted online as the club returned to the top of English football after more than two decades.

Arsene Wenger and Arsenal Legends Celebrate Premier League Triumph

Wenger, who delivered Arsenal’s previous Premier League title in 2004, sent an emotional message to the club in a video posted by Arsenal after the title became official.

“You did it. Champions go on when others stop. This is your time. Now, go on and enjoy every moment,” Wenger said while raising a glass of wine in the club’s celebratory video.

Former Arsenal striker Alan Smith praised the balance Arteta created across the squad during the title-winning campaign.

“Brilliant, brilliant, fully deserved,” Smith said on Sky Sports. “Obviously, they’ve had their moments in the last few seasons where they’ve come second, but you deserve to win it if you finish top.”

Smith also highlighted Arsenal’s defensive strength throughout the season.

“They’ve had the best defence. They haven’t had the best attack – you’d probably say City have got the best attack – but, as an overall unit, Mikel Arteta’s done brilliantly well. I’m really pleased for my old club,” he added.

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown also celebrated the achievement after years of near misses in the title race.

“Come on Arsenal, lovely moment,” Keown said. “Congratulations to the boys, absolutely amazing. Gallant effort from Man City, but we were the best team.”

Former goalkeeper David Seaman reacted on X, writing: “Premier League champions!!! What a moment!!! What a season!!!!!!!! EPIC!!!!!!!!!! Longest (22 years and ) three minutes of MY LIFE…”

Former Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny, who left the club in 2024 after more than eight years in North London, also posted an emotional tribute online.

“I can’t describe my feelings right now … Football always gives back to those who keep believing,” Elneny wrote. “To the fans who kept believing, you deserve this … Arsenal; the club that will stay in my heart forever, you deserve this.”

Mikel Arteta and Arsenal Players Turn Attention to Champions League Final

The title win also represents a major milestone for Arteta, who faced criticism earlier in his tenure before transforming Arsenal into Premier League champions.

The Gunners spent much of the season atop the table and finally broke through after years of chasing Manchester City. Players including Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard, and William Saliba played central roles throughout the campaign.

Rice posted a photo of teammates celebrating together on Instagram with the caption: “I told you all … it’s done,” referencing comments he made earlier in the title race after a defeat to City.

Arsenal’s social media accounts also shared footage of the squad celebrating at the Sobha Center training complex after City’s draw officially secured the trophy.

Despite the celebrations, Arsenal’s season is not yet complete.

Arteta’s side still has one Premier League fixture remaining against Crystal Palace before facing Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League final on May 30 in Budapest.

Former England striker Michael Owen believes Arsenal can challenge PSG in the final because of the physicality and set-piece strength that helped power their league campaign.

“They’ve got a chance! I think PSG are a better team, but I tell you what, they won’t have come up against anything like this Arsenal team,” Owen said.

He added, “Once they line up alongside them, see the size of them, once they get a corner and see the blocking and the pushing. PSG won’t be used to marking players like that.”

Arsenal have never won the Champions League. After finally ending their long Premier League drought, the club now has a chance to complete a historic double before the season concludes.