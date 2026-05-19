Arsenal Star Delivers Strong Message to Man City After Premier League Title

Arsenal delivered its first Premier League title in more than two decades, and one of the team’s top performers sent a message to a top rival.
Arsenal clinched as Premier League champions after Man City’s 1-1 draw with Bournemouth on Tuesday night. After the match, Arsenal’s Declan Rice took to social media to remind rival Man City of his promise earlier in the season.
Declan Rice Reminds Doubters After Arsenal Title
As Daniel Orme and Arnie Wilson of the Express noted, Rice held onto his confidence after Arsenal’s devastating loss to Manchester City earlier in the season. After Man City’s draw clinched Arsenal’s first title in 22 years, Rice returned to social media to recall his boast.
“The England midfielder infamously insisted that the title race remained alive after the Gunners’ devastating loss to Manchester City earlier this campaign,” the report noted. “However, posting on Instagram mere moments after Arsenal secured the championship, he uploaded a photograph of himself with his team-mates, accompanied by the caption: ‘I told you all.. it’s done,’ alongside red heart and trophy emojis.”
Rice’s teammates and coaches had a strong interest in Tuesday’s title-clincher. After Arsenal’s win over Burnley on Monday night put them at the doorstep of a championship, head coach Mikel Arteta said he had a strong interest in Tuesday’s match — though admitted he might not have the stomach to watch the entire match.
“I don’t know how long I’m going to watch it,” he said.
“I will be there in front of the TV, but I don’t know how much I’ll be able to watch, I think. That’s the reality. I’m planning to watch it with my family, and again, I don’t know for how long.”
Arteta added that he would become a big Bournemouth supporter for the sake of Tuesday’s game.
“The biggest ever,” he said. “For Andoni [Iraola] and all the players, and all the people who are supporters of Bournemouth, I think we all are. We know that means tomorrow they get our support.”
Arsenal had a strong hold on the league this year, residing at the top of the standings for a total of 238 days this season.
Set Pieces, Defense Were Key to Premier League Victory
As The Athletic’s Nancy Froston noted, Arsenal’s defense was key to their Premier League title.
“Arsenal have been so good defensively this season, it has been a vital part of their title win,” Froston wrote. “From David Raya in goal to Gabriel, Saliba and the defensive deputies in Hincapie and Mosquera who have stepped in, they have been immense. They say titles are built on strong defences — in this case it is true with 19 clean sheets this season.”
Froston also called Arsenal the “set piece kings,” noting that Arteta’s squad was the best at set pieces.
“Just the 18 Arsenal goals from corners this season… a stellar effort in a season that has been dominated by teams who can score from set pieces,” Froston wrote. None have done it better than Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal. Opta stats show 28 of their 68 league goals have come from set pieces, which is three more than any other team.”
Arsenal Star Delivers Strong Message to Man City After Premier League Title