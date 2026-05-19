Arsenal Star Delivers Strong Message to Man City After Premier League Title

Arsenal delivered its first Premier League title in more than two decades, and one of the team’s top performers sent a message to a top rival.

Arsenal clinched as Premier League champions after Man City’s 1-1 draw with Bournemouth on Tuesday night. After the match, Arsenal’s Declan Rice took to social media to remind rival Man City of his promise earlier in the season.

Declan Rice Reminds Doubters After Arsenal Title

As Daniel Orme and Arnie Wilson of the Express noted, Rice held onto his confidence after Arsenal’s devastating loss to Manchester City earlier in the season. After Man City’s draw clinched Arsenal’s first title in 22 years, Rice returned to social media to recall his boast.

“The England midfielder infamously insisted that the title race remained alive after the Gunners’ devastating loss to Manchester City earlier this campaign,” the report noted. “However, posting on Instagram mere moments after Arsenal secured the championship, he uploaded a photograph of himself with his team-mates, accompanied by the caption: ‘I told you all.. it’s done,’ alongside red heart and trophy emojis.”

Rice’s teammates and coaches had a strong interest in Tuesday’s title-clincher. After Arsenal’s win over Burnley on Monday night put them at the doorstep of a championship, head coach Mikel Arteta said he had a strong interest in Tuesday’s match — though admitted he might not have the stomach to watch the entire match.

“I don’t know how long I’m going to watch it,” he said.

“I will be there in front of the TV, but I don’t know how much I’ll be able to watch, I think. That’s the reality. I’m planning to watch it with my family, and again, I don’t know for how long.”

Arteta added that he would become a big Bournemouth supporter for the sake of Tuesday’s game.