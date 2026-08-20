Arsenal Dealt Major News Days Before Premier League Game vs. Coventry

Arsenal is the defending Premier League champions and the roster is getting a major boost just days before the team’s opening match against Coventry. The club is closing in on a major move to add a touted Premier League defender.

Arsenal is poaching defender Ezri Konsa from Aston Villa on a deal worth more than $69 million, per ESPN’s James Olley. Konsa also played a key role on England’s World Cup squad.

Arsenal’s move for Konsa is pending the results of an August 20, physical with the veteran defender.

“Arsenal have agreed a deal worth in the region of £51 million ($69.4m) for Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa, sources have told ESPN,” Olley wrote in an August 19, story titled, “Arsenal agree deal for Aston Villa’s Ezri Konsa – sources.”

“The Gunners had a £30m ($40.8m) bid rejected earlier this summer with Villa valuing the England international at £60m ($81.7m.) However, sources say Arsenal have had a significantly improved offer containing add-ons accepted as they aim to secure the defensive reinforcement manager Mikel Arteta feels the squad needs,” Olley added.

“The 28-year-old has long been keen on a move to Emirates Stadium and with personal terms on the brink of being finalised, a medical is expected to take place on Thursday.”

Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta: ‘We Will Go From Strength to Strength’

The addition of Konsa ends a busy offseason of roster moves for Arsenal. During the preseason, manager Mikel Arteta reflected on how the team will approach the revamped squad this season.

“We will go from strength to strength,” Arteta noted, per Sky Sports.

“Whether it’s the players we have, to take them to a different level, or with the market that is still open to recruit as well. We’re optimistic about it.”

Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta on Premier League Transfer Rumors: ‘When We Are Ready, We Will Announce Something’

Arsenal is set to begin their quest to defend the team’s Premier League title with their opening match against newly promoted Coventry City on Friday, August 21. As expected, Arsenal is a massive -550 favorite to win in the latest soccer odds, while Coventry sits as a +650 underdog, per DraftKings.

Amid rumors of the move for Konsa, Arteta played coy about the expected signing.

“We are really active in the market and the ambition is to improve the squad,” Arteta noted, per London Football. “We have a specific need in the back line with the long term issue with Willy. When we are ready, we will announce something.

“… I am always positive. It doesn’t just depend on us.”