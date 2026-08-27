Arsenal Make Unexpected Reiss Nelson Decision as His Future Takes a New Turn

Reiss Nelson has left Arsenal after the club agreed to terminate his contract by mutual consent, ending an 18-year association with the Gunners. The Arsenal academy graduate is now a free agent after the decision was confirmed on Thursday by transfer reporter Fabrizio Romano and later by the club. Nelson joined Arsenal at eight and rose through the Hale End academy before making his senior debut in 2017.

The 26-year-old made 90 first-team appearances, scoring eight goals and providing nine assists. His Arsenal career included the 2020 FA Cup triumph and Community Shield wins in 2017 and 2020. He also scored a dramatic 97th-minute winner against Bournemouth during Arsenal’s Premier League title race.

Reiss Nelson Leaves Arsenal After Contract Ends

Nelson signed a long-term Arsenal contract in 2023 that was due to run until June 2027, with an option for another year. However, he entered the final 12 months of that deal in the summer of 2026.

Regular first-team football remained difficult to find under Mikel Arteta. Nelson had loan spells at Hoffenheim, Feyenoord, Fulham and Brentford. At Brentford last season, he made 14 appearances, scoring once and assisting twice.

Nelson returned to Arsenal for pre-season and featured against Girona and Real Betis before dropping out of the matchday squad. The lack of regular opportunities played a major part in his situation.

Arsenal Transfer Plans Changed

Arsenal looked to sell Reiss Nelson during the summer transfer window. West Ham held talks over a reported £3 million transfer, but no deal was completed. Nelson was also understood to be unwilling to move to the Championship.

With no clear place in Arteta’s Arsenal plans, the club and player agreed that ending the contract was the best option. The decision means Arsenal will not receive a transfer fee for Nelson, but it removes his wages from the club’s books.

Nelson was reportedly earning about £100,000 per week. His departure therefore gives Arsenal more room to manage its wage bill and focus on squad strengthening during the transfer window.

Reiss Nelson Transfer Interest Grows

Reiss Nelson is now free to choose his next club and negotiate a new contract. West Ham remain among the English clubs monitoring his situation, while Benfica, Marseille and Valencia have also been linked with interest.

The Arsenal academy graduate now has the chance to find a club where he can play more regularly. He can operate on either wing or in an attacking midfield role.

For Arsenal, the departure closes a long chapter involving one of the club’s homegrown players. Nelson leaves after 90 senior appearances and several memorable moments, including his late winner against Bournemouth.

For Reiss Nelson, the next step will be finding regular first-team football after years of limited opportunities at Arsenal and during his loan spells.