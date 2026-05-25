Arsenal Receive Huge Boost as PSG Hit With Double Injury Scare Ahead of Champions League Final

Arsenal will face Paris Saint-Germain in next Saturday’s Champions League final in Budapest after sealing the Premier League title earlier this week.

Mikel Arteta’s side booked their place in the final after defeating Atletico Madrid, while PSG advanced past Bayern Munich to reach the showpiece match. Luis Enrique’s squad finished their Ligue 1 campaign last weekend, giving the French champions extra time to prepare for the meeting with Arsenal.

However, PSG entered the week with fresh fitness concerns involving several key players. According to L’Equipe, the club organized an internal friendly match on Saturday to maintain match sharpness, but multiple first-team stars were absent from the session.

Ousmane Dembele and Achraf Hakimi both missed the in-house game as PSG continued preparations for the Champions League final.

Ousmane Dembele and Achraf Hakimi Miss PSG Training Match

L’Equipe stated that PSG played a controlled internal match consisting of two 20-minute halves, with players instructed to avoid physical contact.

Dembele and Hakimi did not participate.

Hakimi has missed PSG’s last several matches after suffering a thigh injury during the Champions League semifinal against Bayern Munich. The Morocco international also sat out the second leg against Bayern, along with PSG’s final four Ligue 1 games.

The report stated that Hakimi completed an individual training session and is close to returning to full-team training. However, L’Equipe added that it remains “unlikely” he will be fully fit to start against Arsenal next weekend.

If Hakimi is unavailable, Warren Zaire-Emery could be used at right-back, with Fabian Ruiz potentially moving into midfield.

Dembele also remained out after being substituted during the first half of PSG’s Ligue 1 defeat to Paris FC last weekend.

The French international addressed his condition earlier this week and expressed confidence that he would be available for the final.

“I’m doing very well. I had a slight scare against Paris FC, but I’m fine and I’ll be ready for the final,” Dembele said.

“Will I be 100 per cent for the final? Yes, I think so. Yes, I’ll be ready. I have no doubt about it. I hope to be on the pitch on May 30th.”

Dembele added: “I’ve had so many minor scares or major injuries in my career, whether here at PSG or even before, especially with the big matches coming up, especially this final, I preferred to stop and above all not take any risks.”

Internally, PSG remains optimistic about Dembele’s availability, although reports stated concerns could increase if he does not return to full first-team training by Tuesday.

Mikel Arteta and Arsenal Prepare for Champions League Final

Arsenal head into the Champions League final after securing the Premier League title following Manchester City’s draw against Bournemouth.

The title marked Arteta’s first league crown as Arsenal manager and completed a major turnaround for the club after three straight second-place finishes.

Speaking earlier this season, Arteta reflected on his long-standing admiration for Luis Enrique, who coached him during his early playing career at Barcelona.

“I am a huge admirer of him,” Arteta said. “I remember his personality, huge character, huge energy. He was very supportive of young players.”

“What I love about him is that wherever he has been, as a player or as a manager, his fingerprints are all over the place. You can see PSG is his team.”

Arsenal’s final Premier League game against Crystal Palace now carries less pressure after the title was secured early, potentially allowing Arteta to manage minutes before the final in Budapest.

PSG, meanwhile, are trying to recover key players in time for the match after already ending their domestic season.

Luis Enrique recently confirmed the club planned to balance recovery and preparation during the break before the final.

“The program is not yet fully established,” Enrique said. “We’re going to do a little bit of everything. Rest too, because that’s important. We should also play a small friendly match, among ourselves.”

Both clubs are now entering the final stages of preparation ahead of one of the biggest matches of the European season.