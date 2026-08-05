Arsenal Receive Boost in Deal for Real Madrid Star Vinicius Junior

Premier League club Arsenal F.C. is optimistic about landing forward Vinicius from Real Madrid this summer. The Brazilian superstar’s future with Los Blancos is up in the air as he enters the final year of his current contract. It was revealed on August 5 that the forward and Madrid brass met to discuss a potential extension. There is a growing feeling that the negotiations did not go well.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein is now reporting that Real is offering Vinicius an annual contract of €22 million ($25.4 million). The star, however, is holding out for a salary of around €28 million ($32.3 million). This is a fairly significant difference. Speaking on The Athletic FC Podcast, Ornstein revealed that Arsenal are willing to meet Vinicius Junior’s demands if Real does not.

“I think there’s optimism around Arsenal based on all the conversations they’ve had and the work that they’ve undertaken,” stated Ornstein. “There’s approval at all levels from the very top. Mikel Arteta is really driving this and is extremely keen, backed by the Kroenkes at ownership level.”

Ornstein went on to suggest that Arsenal believes Vinicius is open to joining the reigning Premier League club. “I think there’s a feeling at Arsenal that he wants to come, but that’s if he doesn’t stay at Real Madrid,” continued the reporter. “If he doesn’t stay at Real Madrid, he wants to come to Arsenal is the feeling in North London. That’s obviously a big if.”

Arsenal Unlikely to Break Transfer Record in Vinicius Junior Deal

Assuming Arsenal does ultimately land Vinicius Junior, the Brazilian would immediately become their highest-paid player. This is a fairly drastic understatement. The biggest earner at the North London club is fellow star forward Bukayo Saka. According to Spotrac.com, the England international currently earns around $21 million per year.

On top of paying Vinicius, Arsenal would also obviously have to give Real Madrid a suitable transfer fee. While the dynamic forward is set to enter his final year under contract, Real would still slap a huge asking price on their star. In fact, the Gunners could end up breaking the Premier League’s transfer record. Liverpool currently have the record by paying Newcastle around $168 million for Alexander Isak.

The Athletic’s Conor O’Neill, however, believes that Arsenal should be able to avoid setting a new league record. O’Neill claims that Vinicius Junior’s current contract situation could help the Gunners save some money. Transfermarkt values the Brazilian forward at about $161 million. The star’s agents, Roc Nation Sports, also represent current Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli.

Gunners Looking to Revamp Their Attack

Arsenal is widely viewed as one of the top teams in all of Europe. The Gunners, however, could use help on the left wing. Last season, Arteta opted to use a combination of Leandro Trossard and Martinelli in the position. The duo combined to score just seven Premier League goals on the campaign. Trossard also recently joined Beşiktaş earlier this summer.

The Gunners did bring in Christos Tzolis to help boost their left side of attack earlier this summer. Nevertheless, Martinelli’s future at Arsenal is up in the air, and Vinicius could end up replacing his Brazil national team compatriot. Although there is still work to do, Arsenal landing Vinicius Junior would be the transfer of the summer in world football.