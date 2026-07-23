Arsenal Target England Duo After Major Defensive Injury Blow

With the World Cup now over and the 2026-27 season fast approaching, the transfer market is beginning to gather pace, with Arsenal at the centre of the latest speculation.

The Gunners are expected to target defensive reinforcements, particularly at centre-back, after William Saliba suffered another injury setback.

Saliba injured his back during France’s World Cup semi-final defeat to Spain. Although he has avoided surgery, the defender is expected to spend an extended period on the sidelines.

As a result, Arsenal appear to have identified two familiar Premier League names as potential solutions.

Arsenal Weighing up John Stones and Ezri Konsa Moves

According to Sky Sports News, Arsenal are interested in free agent John Stones and Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa.

Stones became a free agent after his Manchester City contract expired last month, bringing an end to a trophy-laden 10-year spell at the Etihad. During that time, he lifted 17 major honours, including six Premier League titles.

The 32-year-old would bring a wealth of experience to Arsenal’s back line, provided he can stay fit. He is not expected to be short of interest, with Chelsea also reportedly monitoring his situation.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta knows Stones well from their time together at Manchester City, where Arteta served as Pep Guardiola’s assistant.

A move for Konsa could prove more difficult. The England international still has two years remaining on his Aston Villa contract and remains a key figure in Unai Emery’s side.

Sky Sports News states that Arsenal are currently assessing the cost of a potential deal, but there is a “significant gap” between the two clubs’ valuations.

Either defender would add quality and versatility to Arsenal’s back line, with both capable of operating at right-back as well as in central defence.

Stones and Konsa also featured during England’s World Cup campaign.

Despite fitness concerns heading into the tournament, Stones played 87 minutes in England’s 4-2 opening victory over Croatia.

He then completed the full 120 minutes in the 2-1 quarter-final win over Norway before playing 89 minutes in the Three Lions‘ dramatic semi-final defeat to Argentina.

World Cup Performances Strengthen Both Defenders’ Cases

Konsa enjoyed an equally impressive tournament, playing the full 90 minutes in all but one of England’s matches while shifting to right-back to help solve the team’s injury problems in that position.

Although he played just 18 minutes against Argentina in the semi-finals, he returned to the starting lineup for England’s entertaining 6-4 victory over France in the third-place play-off, scoring one of the goals.

Arsenal have already strengthened their defensive depth this summer by completing the permanent signing of Piero Hincapie following his loan spell from Bayer Leverkusen.

Gabriel, Riccardo Calafiori, Cristhian Mosquera, Jurrien Timber and Ben White also provide Arteta with several options across the back line.

“John [Stones] is a player I really like,” Arteta previously said. “We followed him before we signed him when I was at City. I worked with him for many years. I know him well and when I look at centre-backs, he has many attributes that I like.”

Stones could prove to be an attractive short-term solution while Saliba recovers. His injury record remains a concern, but his World Cup performances offered encouraging signs that he can still compete at the highest level when fit.

Konsa, meanwhile, would represent the younger, longer-term option. The Villa defender has built a reputation for his durability throughout his career, although securing his signature would likely require Arsenal to pay a significant transfer fee.