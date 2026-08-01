How to Watch Arsenal vs Girona Live Today: Pre-Season Preview, Stats, Lineup

Arsenal vs Girona live today kicks off Arsenal’s public pre-season campaign as the Gunners begin preparations for the 2026/27 season. The Premier League champions travel to Spain on Saturday, August 1, to face Girona at Estadi Montilivi.

The match gives Mikel Arteta his first opportunity to test his squad after Arsenal ended a 22-year wait to win the Premier League title last season. Arsenal vs Girona match today also begins a busy run of summer friendlies before games against Real Betis, Borussia Dortmund, and Como.

Arsenal begins the match missing several first-team players, while Girona embarks on a new phase under manager Quique Álvarez after their La Liga relegation.

Arsenal vs Girona live today gives fans an early look at how the Premier League champions are preparing for the 2026/27 season.

Arsenal vs Girona: Team News

The Arsenal vs Girona lineup is expected to feature several young players and new faces as both managers rotate their squads. Mikel Arteta will use the friendly to assess his squad before the Premier League season begins.

Arsenal starts a demanding pre-season schedule that includes matches against Real Betis, Borussia Dortmund, and Como. Several senior players have not yet returned after international tournaments, including Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, David Raya, and Martín Zubimendi.

Arsenal’s William Saliba is unavailable because of a back injury, while Christian Nørgaard also misses the match. Christos Tzolis, one of the club’s new signings, and academy midfielder Ethan Nwaneri could benefit from the absences by getting valuable playing time.

Girona enters Arsenal vs Girona today under new manager Quique Álvarez after relegation from La Liga. Experienced striker Cristhian Stuani and midfielder Donny van de Beek are expected to play key roles.

Arsenal vs Girona Stats, Head-to-Head and Recent Form

The Arsenal vs Girona stats show the clubs have met only once in a competitive match. Arsenal defeated Girona 2-1 at Estadi Montilivi in the UEFA Champions League on January 29, 2025.

The Arsenal vs Girona head-to-head record remains short but memorable. Arsenal controlled 60 percent possession and produced 15 shots, including five on target. Girona stayed competitive with 47 clearances before goals from Jorginho and Ethan Nwaneri secured the win after Arnaut Danjuma had scored for the Spanish side.

The friendly also provides Arteta with an opportunity to evaluate younger players before the competitive season begins.

How to Watch Arsenal vs Girona: Live Stream, TV Channel and Kickoff Time

The Arsenal vs Girona live stream will be available on a range of official TV broadcasters and digital streaming services. In the United Kingdom and Ireland, supporters can buy a match pass through the Official Arsenal Website or the Arsenal App. In parts of Europe, DAZN will broadcast the match, with a free stream available to registered users in Poland and the Netherlands.

Fans in the United States searching for the Arsenal vs Girona TV channel can watch on Fox Deportes, with streaming available on Fubo.

Supporters in Australia and New Zealand can view the match on DAZN, while fans across Sub-Saharan Africa can stream it on Arsenal’s official digital platforms, subject to local broadcast rights.

The Arsenal vs Girona kickoff time is 7:00 p.m. BST, 8:00 p.m. local time in Spain, 2:00 p.m. ET, and 9:00 p.m. EAT.

Arsenal vs Girona live today gives supporters their first opportunity to watch the Premier League champions return to action under Mikel Arteta. The match also allows both clubs to build fitness and prepare for the new season through an important pre-season test.