How to Watch Sunderland vs Arsenal Live Today at Stadium of Light: Premier League TV Coverage and Streaming

Sunderland hosts Arsenal at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, September 12, 2026, in a Matchweek 4 Premier League clash. The game brings together a Sunderland side looking to make an early statement and the reigning champions chasing a perfect start.
Arsenal has won its opening three league games against Coventry City, Aston Villa and Chelsea. Sunderland has collected four points from its first three matches. Kickoff is set for 8:00 PM BST.
Sunderland vs Arsenal Live Match Today: What Time Does It Start?
The match takes place at the Stadium of Light on Saturday night.
Date: Saturday, September 12, 2026
Kickoff: 8:00 PM BST
Venue: Stadium of Light, Sunderland
Competition: Premier League, Matchweek 4
The late kickoff was moved from the usual Saturday afternoon slot because of Arsenal’s Champions League game against Napoli earlier in the week.
How and Where to Watch
Europe
United Kingdom: TNT Sports 1 / TNT Sports Ultimate / HBO Max – 8:00 PM BST
Ireland: TNT Sports / HBO Max – 8:00 PM IST
France: Canal+ – 9:00 PM CEST
Spain: DAZN – 9:00 PM CEST
Italy: Sky Sport – 9:00 PM CEST
Germany: Sky Sport – 9:00 PM CEST
Austria: Sky Sport – 9:00 PM CEST
Portugal: DAZN – 8:00 PM WEST
Netherlands: Viaplay – 9:00 PM CEST
Norway: Viaplay – 9:00 PM CEST
Sweden: Viaplay – 9:00 PM CEST
Denmark: Viaplay – 9:00 PM CEST
Czech Republic & Slovakia: Canal+ Sport – 9:00 PM CEST
Poland: Canal+ – 9:00 PM CEST
Greece: Nova Sports – 10:00 PM EEST
TNT Sports confirms live coverage in the UK on TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, and HBO Max.
North America
United States: USA Network / NBC / Peacock – 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT
Canada: DAZN Canada / FuboTV Canada – 3:00 PM ET
Mexico: NBC Universo / regional coverage – 1:00 PM CT
US coverage is available through NBCUniversal platforms, including USA Network and streaming services.
South America
Brazil: ESPN / Disney+ – 4:00 PM BRT
Argentina: Disney+ – 4:00 PM ART
Colombia: Disney+ – 2:00 PM COT
Peru: Disney+ – 2:00 PM PET
Uruguay: Disney+ – 4:00 PM UYT
Africa
Ghana: SuperSport – 7:00 PM GMT
Nigeria: SuperSport / Canal+ Afrique – 8:00 PM WAT
South Africa: SuperSport – 9:00 PM SAST
Kenya: SuperSport – 10:00 PM EAT
Egypt: beIN Sports – 10:00 PM EEST
Other Sub-Saharan African countries: SuperSport / Canal+ Afrique, depending on territory
Middle East
Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports / beIN CONNECT – 10:00 PM AST
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports / beIN CONNECT – 11:00 PM GST
Qatar: beIN Sports – 10:00 PM AST
Turkey: beIN Sports – 10:00 PM TRT
Asia
India: JioStar / JioTV – 12:30 AM IST on Sunday
China: Migu / regional rights holders – 3:00 AM CST on Sunday
Japan: regional Premier League coverage – 4:00 AM JST on Sunday
South Korea: Coupang Play – 4:00 AM KST on Sunday
Singapore: Premier League coverage – 3:00 AM SGT on Sunday
Thailand: Monomax – 2:00 AM ICT on Sunday
Oceania
Australia: Stan Sport – 5:00 AM AEST on Sunday
New Zealand: Sky Sport – 7:00 AM NZST on Sunday
International listings confirm broadcasters including DAZN, Canal+, Sky, Viaplay, Stan Sport, SuperSport, beIN Sports, USA Network and other regional services.
Sunderland vs Arsenal Preview
Arsenal arrives on Wearside with three Premier League wins from three games. The champions beat Coventry City, Aston Villa and Chelsea to begin their title defense.
The visitors also won 1-0 at Napoli in the Champions League on Wednesday. That result gives Arteta a selection challenge ahead of a busy run of fixtures.
Sunderland has four points from its first three league matches. Régis Le Bris’ team has shown enough defensive discipline and attacking pace to make this a difficult home test.
The Stadium of Light should provide a strong atmosphere for the newly promoted side.
Sunderland vs Arsenal Head-to-Head
Arsenal has dominated the recent Premier League series.
Sunderland has won only one of its last 29 league meetings with the Gunners. During that run, Arsenal have won 18 and drawn 10.
The last meeting at the Stadium of Light ended 2-2 in November 2025. Brian Brobbey scored a late equalizer for the hosts.
The most recent meeting overall finished 3-0 to Arsenal at the Emirates in February 2026.
Sunderland vs Arsenal Stats
Key numbers heading into the game:
Arsenal league record: 3 wins from 3
Sunderland league points: 4
Arsenal win probability: 65.1%
Sunderland win probability: 13.4%
Recent Premier League H2H: Arsenal leads heavily
Last meeting: Arsenal 3-0 Sunderland
Last meeting at Stadium of Light: Sunderland 2-2 Arsenal
Opta’s pre-match model gives Arsenal a 65.1% chance of winning. Sunderland is given a 13.4% chance.
Sunderland vs Arsenal Team News and Lineups
William Saliba remains unavailable for Arsenal, while Jurrien Timber and Cristhian Mosquera are doubts. Bruno Guimarães is expected to be considered for his first Premier League start.
Sunderland will be without Habib Diarra, while Malick Fofana is in contention for his first league start after joining the club late in the transfer window.
Predicted Sunderland XI: Roefs; Mukiele, Danso, Ballard, Mandava; Sadiki, Xhaka; Hume, Le Fee, Angulo; Brobbey.
Predicted Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Konsa, Gabriel, Calafiori; Rice, Lewis-Skelly; Saka, Ødegaard, Tzolis; Havertz.
Sunderland vs Arsenal Ticket
Sunderland’s official ticket information lists the match for 8:00 PM on September 12. The club handled standard home tickets through its ballot process.
Secondary hospitality and resale listings remain available, although availability and prices can change quickly.
Sunderland vs Arsenal Prediction
Arsenal enters the game in stronger form and has dominated this Premier League matchup for years.
Sunderland’s home advantage and recent 2-2 draw against the champions should not be ignored. However, Arsenal’s attacking quality and defensive record make the visitors the stronger pick.
Sunderland vs Arsenal score prediction: Sunderland 0-2 Arsenal.
Sunderland vs Arsenal Odds
The market strongly favors Arsenal.
Sunderland: 7.00
Draw: 4.20
Arsenal: 1.49
The odds reflect Arsenal’s perfect league start and the long-term head-to-head advantage.
How to Watch Sunderland vs Arsenal Live Today at Stadium of Light: Premier League TV Coverage and Streaming