How to Watch Sunderland vs Arsenal Live Today at Stadium of Light: Premier League TV Coverage and Streaming

Sunderland hosts Arsenal at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, September 12, 2026, in a Matchweek 4 Premier League clash. The game brings together a Sunderland side looking to make an early statement and the reigning champions chasing a perfect start.

Arsenal has won its opening three league games against Coventry City, Aston Villa and Chelsea. Sunderland has collected four points from its first three matches. Kickoff is set for 8:00 PM BST.

Sunderland vs Arsenal Live Match Today: What Time Does It Start?

The match takes place at the Stadium of Light on Saturday night.

Date: Saturday, September 12, 2026

Kickoff: 8:00 PM BST

Venue: Stadium of Light, Sunderland

Competition: Premier League, Matchweek 4

The late kickoff was moved from the usual Saturday afternoon slot because of Arsenal’s Champions League game against Napoli earlier in the week.

How and Where to Watch

Europe

United Kingdom: TNT Sports 1 / TNT Sports Ultimate / HBO Max – 8:00 PM BST

Ireland: TNT Sports / HBO Max – 8:00 PM IST

France: Canal+ – 9:00 PM CEST

Spain: DAZN – 9:00 PM CEST

Italy: Sky Sport – 9:00 PM CEST

Germany: Sky Sport – 9:00 PM CEST

Austria: Sky Sport – 9:00 PM CEST

Portugal: DAZN – 8:00 PM WEST

Netherlands: Viaplay – 9:00 PM CEST

Norway: Viaplay – 9:00 PM CEST

Sweden: Viaplay – 9:00 PM CEST

Denmark: Viaplay – 9:00 PM CEST

Czech Republic & Slovakia: Canal+ Sport – 9:00 PM CEST

Poland: Canal+ – 9:00 PM CEST

Greece: Nova Sports – 10:00 PM EEST

TNT Sports confirms live coverage in the UK on TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, and HBO Max.

North America

United States: USA Network / NBC / Peacock – 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT

Canada: DAZN Canada / FuboTV Canada – 3:00 PM ET

Mexico: NBC Universo / regional coverage – 1:00 PM CT

US coverage is available through NBCUniversal platforms, including USA Network and streaming services.

South America

Brazil: ESPN / Disney+ – 4:00 PM BRT

Argentina: Disney+ – 4:00 PM ART

Colombia: Disney+ – 2:00 PM COT

Peru: Disney+ – 2:00 PM PET

Uruguay: Disney+ – 4:00 PM UYT

Africa

Ghana: SuperSport – 7:00 PM GMT

Nigeria: SuperSport / Canal+ Afrique – 8:00 PM WAT

South Africa: SuperSport – 9:00 PM SAST

Kenya: SuperSport – 10:00 PM EAT

Egypt: beIN Sports – 10:00 PM EEST

Other Sub-Saharan African countries: SuperSport / Canal+ Afrique, depending on territory

Middle East

Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports / beIN CONNECT – 10:00 PM AST

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports / beIN CONNECT – 11:00 PM GST

Qatar: beIN Sports – 10:00 PM AST

Turkey: beIN Sports – 10:00 PM TRT

Asia

India: JioStar / JioTV – 12:30 AM IST on Sunday

China: Migu / regional rights holders – 3:00 AM CST on Sunday

Japan: regional Premier League coverage – 4:00 AM JST on Sunday

South Korea: Coupang Play – 4:00 AM KST on Sunday

Singapore: Premier League coverage – 3:00 AM SGT on Sunday

Thailand: Monomax – 2:00 AM ICT on Sunday

Oceania

Australia: Stan Sport – 5:00 AM AEST on Sunday

New Zealand: Sky Sport – 7:00 AM NZST on Sunday

International listings confirm broadcasters including DAZN, Canal+, Sky, Viaplay, Stan Sport, SuperSport, beIN Sports, USA Network and other regional services.

Sunderland vs Arsenal Preview

Arsenal arrives on Wearside with three Premier League wins from three games. The champions beat Coventry City, Aston Villa and Chelsea to begin their title defense.

The visitors also won 1-0 at Napoli in the Champions League on Wednesday. That result gives Arteta a selection challenge ahead of a busy run of fixtures.

Sunderland has four points from its first three league matches. Régis Le Bris’ team has shown enough defensive discipline and attacking pace to make this a difficult home test.

The Stadium of Light should provide a strong atmosphere for the newly promoted side.

Sunderland vs Arsenal Head-to-Head

Arsenal has dominated the recent Premier League series.

Sunderland has won only one of its last 29 league meetings with the Gunners. During that run, Arsenal have won 18 and drawn 10.

The last meeting at the Stadium of Light ended 2-2 in November 2025. Brian Brobbey scored a late equalizer for the hosts.

The most recent meeting overall finished 3-0 to Arsenal at the Emirates in February 2026.

Sunderland vs Arsenal Stats

Key numbers heading into the game:

Arsenal league record: 3 wins from 3

Sunderland league points: 4

Arsenal win probability: 65.1%

Sunderland win probability: 13.4%

Recent Premier League H2H: Arsenal leads heavily

Last meeting: Arsenal 3-0 Sunderland

Last meeting at Stadium of Light: Sunderland 2-2 Arsenal

Opta’s pre-match model gives Arsenal a 65.1% chance of winning. Sunderland is given a 13.4% chance.

Sunderland vs Arsenal Team News and Lineups

William Saliba remains unavailable for Arsenal, while Jurrien Timber and Cristhian Mosquera are doubts. Bruno Guimarães is expected to be considered for his first Premier League start.

Sunderland will be without Habib Diarra, while Malick Fofana is in contention for his first league start after joining the club late in the transfer window.

Predicted Sunderland XI: Roefs; Mukiele, Danso, Ballard, Mandava; Sadiki, Xhaka; Hume, Le Fee, Angulo; Brobbey.

Predicted Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Konsa, Gabriel, Calafiori; Rice, Lewis-Skelly; Saka, Ødegaard, Tzolis; Havertz.

Sunderland vs Arsenal Ticket

Sunderland’s official ticket information lists the match for 8:00 PM on September 12. The club handled standard home tickets through its ballot process.

Secondary hospitality and resale listings remain available, although availability and prices can change quickly.

Sunderland vs Arsenal Prediction

Arsenal enters the game in stronger form and has dominated this Premier League matchup for years.

Sunderland’s home advantage and recent 2-2 draw against the champions should not be ignored. However, Arsenal’s attacking quality and defensive record make the visitors the stronger pick.

Sunderland vs Arsenal score prediction: Sunderland 0-2 Arsenal.

Sunderland vs Arsenal Odds

The market strongly favors Arsenal.

Sunderland: 7.00

Draw: 4.20

Arsenal: 1.49

The odds reflect Arsenal’s perfect league start and the long-term head-to-head advantage.