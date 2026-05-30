Champions League Final: Arsenal’s Kai Havertz Stuns PSG With Massive Goal

Kai Havertz produced one of the biggest moments of his Arsenal career on Saturday, stunning Paris Saint-Germain with a crucial goal in the UEFA Champions League final. The strike after just six minutes of play immediately ignited celebrations among Arsenal supporters and put the Germany international at the center of the biggest match in club soccer.

For casual fans tuning into the final and wondering who Havertz is, the goal served as a reminder of why Arsenal invested heavily in the former Chelsea star.

The 26-year-old grew up in Aachen, Germany, the son of a police officer and a lawyer, and came up through the Bayer Leverkusen academy, where he became the Bundesliga club’s youngest debutant at the time. Chelsea signed him from Leverkusen in 2020, and he repaid the transfer almost at once.

In his debut season, Havertz scored the only goal as Chelsea beat Manchester City 1-0 in the 2021 Champions League final in Porto. Months later, he converted a late penalty in extra time to win the Club World Cup against Palmeiras.

Kai Havertz’s History of Scoring in Finals

That habit of producing on the biggest occasions has not gone unnoticed.

“He has a knack for scoring crucial goals,” Arsenal great Thierry Henry said of Havertz ahead of kickoff, quoted by Goal‘s Oliver Maywurm. Henry, calling the match for American broadcaster CBS, also pointed to the German’s instincts.

“He constantly applies pressure and reads the game exceptionally well; his footballing IQ is off the charts,” Henry noted.

Arsenal paid a reported $87 million to bring Havertz over from Chelsea in 2023. The fee raised eyebrows, but he has answered with goals in moments that decide seasons. His late winner against Burnley on the penultimate weekend of the Premier League campaign helped clinch Arsenal’s first English league title in 22 years after Manchester City slipped up the following day.

He has done the same in Europe this season. Havertz scored against his former club, Leverkusen, in the round of 16, then struck the only goal at Sporting in the first leg of the quarterfinals, a result that held up after a scoreless second leg.

Kai Havertz’s Road Back From Injury

Saturday’s start was no certainty. Havertz missed roughly five months this season after a knee injury on the opening day against Manchester United, a setback that required two surgeries and a stretch in a knee brace before he returned in January.

Havertz told The Guardian‘s Ed Aarons that watching a Champions League final as a child felt special enough, “to play in it is unreal.” He added that he had been “in a bad place” during the layoff before working his way back to fitness.

Off the field, Havertz married Sophia Weber, his childhood sweetheart from Aachen, in July 2024, and the couple welcomed their first child in March 2025. This summer he is expected to feature for Germany at the World Cup under coach Julian Nagelsmann.

PSG arrived in Budapest chasing back-to-back European crowns, a feat no club has managed since Real Madrid, according to CBS Sports‘ Chuck Booth. Arsenal arrived chasing the one major trophy that has eluded the club entirely.

Havertz’s early goal gave the Gunners the 1-0 advantage. The rest of the final, and Arsenal’s first European title, remained to be settled.