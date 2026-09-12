How to Watch Aston Villa vs. Nottingham Forest Live Today: Start Time, TV Channels, Streaming

Aston Villa hosts Nottingham Forest at Villa Park this Saturday, Sept. 12, for the fourth matchday of the 2026-27 Premier League.
Although Unai Emery’s side started its season in the UEFA Champions League on the right foot by beating Club Brugge 3-2 on Tuesday, it was not the same domestically.
In its most recent league match, they drew 0-0 against Hull City and are currently in 17th position with 1 point after 3 games.
Oliver Glasner’s side, for its part, comes from a 2-2 draw against Liverpool in its most recent match, but before that they lost the first two matchdays, which puts them in 16th place with only 2 points after 3 matches.
Aston Villa vs. Nottingham Forest: Start Time
The match between Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest is scheduled for Sept. 12 at 3:00 p.m. in the United Kingdom. That is 7:00 a.m. Pacific Time and 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
- Date: Sept. 12, 2026
- Venue: Villa Park, Birmingham
- Kickoff Time: 3:00 p.m. BST, 7:00 a.m. PT, 10:00 a.m. ET
Aston Villa vs. Nottingham Forest: How & Where to Watch on TV, Streaming in UK, US, Canada & More
The match between Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest will not be available in the United Kingdom due to the Saturday blackout.
In the United States, meanwhile, the match will be available to watch through fuboTV and Peacock. In Canada, you can follow Aston Villa vs. Nottingham Forest on DAZN and fuboTV.
Below is the complete list of countries, channels, and platforms where you can watch this match.
- Anguilla: Disney+ Premium Caribbean
- Antigua and Barbuda: Disney+ Premium Caribbean
- Australia: Stan Sport
- Bangladesh: Toffee Live, myco
- Barbados: Disney+ Premium Caribbean
- Belize: Nexgen
- Botswana: DStv Now, SuperSport Action Africa
- British Virgin Islands: Disney+ Premium Caribbean
- Brunei Darussalam: Astro Premier League 3, Astro Go
- Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport Action Africa
- Canada: DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 5 Canada
- Cayman Islands: Disney+ Premium Caribbean
- Cocos Islands: Sky Sport 9 NZ
- Dominica: Disney+ Premium Caribbean
- Eritrea: DStv Now, SuperSport Action Africa
- Ethiopia: DStv Now, SuperSport Action Africa
- Fiji: Sky Sport 9 NZ
- Gambia: DStv Now, SuperSport Action Africa
- Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Action Africa
- Grenada: Disney+ Premium Caribbean
- Hong Kong: Now Player, 623 Now Premier League 3, M Plus Live
- India: JioHotstar
- Jamaica: Disney+ Premium Caribbean
- Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Action Africa, GOtv
- Kiribati: Sky Sport 9 NZ
- Lesotho: DStv Now, SuperSport Action Africa
- Liberia: DStv Now, SuperSport Action Africa
- Malawi: DStv Now, SuperSport Action Africa
- Malaysia: Astro Premier League 3, Astro Go, sooka
- Malta: TSN8 Malta, GO TV Anywhere
- Marshall Islands: Sky Sport 9 NZ
- Mauritius: DStv Now, SuperSport Action Africa
- Mexico: FOX One
- Montserrat: Disney+ Premium Caribbean
- Namibia: DStv Now, SuperSport Action Africa
- Nauru: Sky Sport 9 NZ
- New Zealand: Sky Sport 9 NZ
- Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Action Africa
- Niue: Sky Sport 9 NZ
- Pakistan: myco
- Palau: Sky Sport 9 NZ
- Philippines: Setanta Sports Philippine
- Puerto Rico: Peacock, Disney+ Premium Caribbean
- Rwanda: SuperSport Action Africa
- Saint Helena: SuperSport Action Africa
- Saint Kitts and Nevis: Disney+ Premium Caribbean
- Saint Lucia: Disney+ Premium Caribbean
- Samoa: Sky Sport 9 NZ
- Seychelles: DStv Now, SuperSport Action Africa
- Sierra Leone: DStv Now, SuperSport Action Africa
- Singapore: StarHub TV+, 223 Hub Premier 3
- Solomon Islands: Sky Sport 9 NZ
- South Africa: SuperSport Action, DStv App, SuperSport Action Africa
- South Sudan: beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, TOD
- St. Vincent / Grenadines: Disney+ Premium Caribbean
- Sudan: beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, SuperSport Action Africa, TOD
- Swaziland (Eswatini): DStv Now, SuperSport Action Africa
- Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport Action Africa
- Tonga: Sky Sport 9 NZ
- Trinidad and Tobago: Disney+ Premium Caribbean
- Tuvalu: Sky Sport 9 NZ
- U.S. Virgin Islands: Disney+ Premium Caribbean
- Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport Action Africa
- USA: fuboTV, Peacock, NBCSN
- Vanuatu: Sky Sport 9 NZ
- Zambia: SuperSport Action Africa
- Zimbabwe: DStv Now, SuperSport Action Africa
How to Watch Aston Villa vs. Nottingham Forest Live Today: Start Time, TV Channels, Streaming