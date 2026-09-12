How to Watch Aston Villa vs. Nottingham Forest Live Today: Start Time, TV Channels, Streaming

Aston Villa hosts Nottingham Forest at Villa Park this Saturday, Sept. 12, for the fourth matchday of the 2026-27 Premier League.

Although Unai Emery’s side started its season in the UEFA Champions League on the right foot by beating Club Brugge 3-2 on Tuesday, it was not the same domestically.

In its most recent league match, they drew 0-0 against Hull City and are currently in 17th position with 1 point after 3 games.

Oliver Glasner’s side, for its part, comes from a 2-2 draw against Liverpool in its most recent match, but before that they lost the first two matchdays, which puts them in 16th place with only 2 points after 3 matches.

Aston Villa vs. Nottingham Forest: Start Time

The match between Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest is scheduled for Sept. 12 at 3:00 p.m. in the United Kingdom. That is 7:00 a.m. Pacific Time and 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Date: Sept. 12, 2026

Sept. 12, 2026 Venue: Villa Park, Birmingham

Villa Park, Birmingham Kickoff Time: 3:00 p.m. BST, 7:00 a.m. PT, 10:00 a.m. ET

Aston Villa vs. Nottingham Forest: How & Where to Watch on TV, Streaming in UK, US, Canada & More

The match between Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest will not be available in the United Kingdom due to the Saturday blackout.

In the United States, meanwhile, the match will be available to watch through fuboTV and Peacock. In Canada, you can follow Aston Villa vs. Nottingham Forest on DAZN and fuboTV.

Below is the complete list of countries, channels, and platforms where you can watch this match.