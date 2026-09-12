Chelsea vs. Hull City Lineup Today: Confirmed Starting XI, Live Score & Match Result

Chelsea will host Hull City at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, Sept. 12, at 3 p.m. BST for the fourth matchweek of the 2026-27 Premier League season.

Chelsea enter the match fourth in the league standings with six points from three games, after two wins and one defeat. Xabi Alonso’s side are coming off a 2-1 league defeat to Arsenal on Sept. 6, although they bounced back in their most recent match by defeating Leeds United 6-3 in the third round of the EFL Cup.

Meanwhile, Hull City are coming off a scoreless draw against Aston Villa in their most recent Premier League match on Sept. 5. They are currently the only team yet to concede a goal in their three league matches this season. Hull have seven points from three games, with two wins and one draw.

Chelsea vs. Hull City: Live Score

Team Score Scorer/s Chelsea – – Hull City – –

This section will be updated as the match progresses. It starts at 3 p.m. BST, 7 a.m. PT, 10 a.m. ET.

Chelsea vs. Hull City: Starting Lineups

For this match, Alonso will be without Moisés Caicedo and Marco Palestra for unspecified reasons, while Jordan Henderson and Emmanuel Emegha are dealing with wrist and muscle issues, respectively.

Meanwhile, Sergej Jarkovic will be without Ilyas Ansah due to a back injury. Jack Butland is dealing with a shoulder injury, Charles Hughes and Hidemasa Morita have groin injuries, and Elliot Matoso is sidelined with a knee injury and is also ineligible. Darko Gyabi has a thigh injury, while Óscar Zambrano is ineligible.

Tim Iroegbunam (groin), Brooke Norton-Cuffy (calf) and Paddy McNair (foot) are all doubts for the match.

Therefore, both teams head into this clash at Stamford Bridge with key absences and some key doubts. However, based on their recent matches, both sides should still be able to field competitive lineups, including players just getting up to speed, such as Christos Mouzakitis, who recently made his debut for Hull City against Sunderland in the EFL Cup.

Chelsea predicted starting XI vs. Hull City: Martinez; Acheampong, Lacroix, Colwill; Neto, James, Lavia, Hato; Rogers, Palmer; Pedro.

Hull City predicted starting XI vs. Chelsea: Tzolakis; Ajayi, Egan, Mendy; Coyle, Slater, Gourna-Douath, Giles; Belloumi, Stroud; McBurnie.

These predicted starting lineups will be replaced by the official confirmed lineups about an hour before kickoff, when both clubs announce them.

Chelsea vs. Hull City: Match Result

This section will be updated once the match ends, around 5 p.m. BST, 9 a.m. PT, 12 p.m. ET.