How to Watch Chelsea vs. Hull City Live Today: Start Time, TV Channels, Streaming

Chelsea hosts Hull City this Saturday, Sept. 12, for the fourth matchday of the 2026-27 Premier League.

Xabi Alonso’s side sits in fourth place with 6 points after 3 matches, with 2 wins and 1 loss. For its part, Sergej Jarkovic’s side is still unbeaten.

They have 2 wins and 1 draw and sit third in the league standings with 7 points. The Tigers have not conceded any goals since their return to top-flight football.

Chelsea vs. Hull City: Start Time

The match between Chelsea and Hull City is scheduled for Sept. 12 at 3:00 p.m. in the United Kingdom. That is 7:00 a.m. Pacific Time and 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Date: Sept. 12, 2026

Sept. 12, 2026 Venue: Stamford Bridge, London

Stamford Bridge, London Kickoff Time: 3:00 p.m. BST, 7:00 a.m. PT, 10:00 a.m. ET

Chelsea vs. Hull City: How & Where to Watch on TV, Streaming in UK, US, Canada & More

The match between Chelsea and Hull City will not be available in the United Kingdom due to the Saturday blackout.

In the United States, meanwhile, the match will be available to watch through fuboTV and Telemundo Deportes. In Canada, you can follow Chelsea vs. Hull City on DAZN and fuboTV.

Below is the complete list of countries, channels, and platforms where you can watch this match.