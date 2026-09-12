How to Watch Chelsea vs. Hull City Live Today: Start Time, TV Channels, Streaming

Chelsea hosts Hull City this Saturday, Sept. 12, for the fourth matchday of the 2026-27 Premier League.
Xabi Alonso’s side sits in fourth place with 6 points after 3 matches, with 2 wins and 1 loss. For its part, Sergej Jarkovic’s side is still unbeaten.
They have 2 wins and 1 draw and sit third in the league standings with 7 points. The Tigers have not conceded any goals since their return to top-flight football.
Chelsea vs. Hull City: Start Time
The match between Chelsea and Hull City is scheduled for Sept. 12 at 3:00 p.m. in the United Kingdom. That is 7:00 a.m. Pacific Time and 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
- Date: Sept. 12, 2026
- Venue: Stamford Bridge, London
- Kickoff Time: 3:00 p.m. BST, 7:00 a.m. PT, 10:00 a.m. ET
Chelsea vs. Hull City: How & Where to Watch on TV, Streaming in UK, US, Canada & More
The match between Chelsea and Hull City will not be available in the United Kingdom due to the Saturday blackout.
In the United States, meanwhile, the match will be available to watch through fuboTV and Telemundo Deportes. In Canada, you can follow Chelsea vs. Hull City on DAZN and fuboTV.
Below is the complete list of countries, channels, and platforms where you can watch this match.
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- Anguilla: Disney+ Premium Caribbean
- Antigua and Barbuda: Disney+ Premium Caribbean
- Australia: Stan Sport
- Bangladesh: Toffee Live, myco
- Barbados: Disney+ Premium Caribbean
- Belize: Nexgen, Max
- Botswana: YTV
- British Virgin Islands: Disney+ Premium Caribbean
- Brunei Darussalam: Astro Premier League 2, Astro Go
- Cameroon: CRTV Sports, StarTimes App, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique
- Canada: DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 6 Canada
- Cayman Islands: Disney+ Premium Caribbean
- Dominica: Disney+ Premium Caribbean
- Ethiopia: EBC
- Gambia: GRTS Gambia, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique
- Ghana: GTV, StarTimes App, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, Sporty TV, Sporty TV App
- Grenada: Disney+ Premium Caribbean
- Hong Kong: Now Player, 622 Now Premier League 2, M Plus Live
- India: JioHotstar
- Jamaica: Disney+ Premium Caribbean
- Kenya: StarTimes App, K24 TV, Sporty TV, GOtv, Sporty TV App
- Malawi: StarTimes App
- Malaysia: Astro Premier League 2, Astro Go, sooka
- Malta: GO TV Anywhere, TSN2 Malta
- Mauritius: Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, MBC 11
- Mexico: TNT Sports, Max Mexico
- Montserrat: Disney+ Premium Caribbean
- Namibia: One Africa TV
- Nigeria: StarTimes App, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, NTA Sports 24, Sporty TV, Sporty TV App
- Pakistan: myco
- Philippines: Setanta Sports Philippine
- Puerto Rico: UNIVERSO, Disney+ Premium Caribbean, NAICOM
- Rwanda: StarTimes App, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, Sporty TV, RTV Rwanda, KC2 Rwanda, Sporty TV App
- Saint Kitts and Nevis: Disney+ Premium Caribbean
- Saint Lucia: Disney+ Premium Caribbean
- Seychelles: SBC+, SBC 3
- Sierra Leone: StarTimes App, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, Sporty TV, Sporty TV App
- Singapore: StarHub TV+, 222 Hub Premier 2
- South Africa: SABC 3, MáXimo 360, StarTimes App, SABC Plus, Sporty TV, Sporty TV App, SuperSport Football Plus
- South Sudan: beIN Sports HD 4, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
- St. Vincent / Grenadines: Disney+ Premium Caribbean
- Sudan: beIN Sports HD 4, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
- Swaziland (Eswatini): Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, Eswatini TV
- Tanzania: StarTimes App, Sporty TV, Sporty TV App
- Trinidad and Tobago: Disney+ Premium Caribbean
- U.S. Virgin Islands: Disney+ Premium Caribbean
- Uganda: StarTimes App, Sporty TV, Sporty TV App
- USA: fuboTV, USA Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW, SiriusXM FC
- Zambia: ZNBC TV1 Zambia, StarTimes App
How to Watch Chelsea vs. Hull City Live Today: Start Time, TV Channels, Streaming