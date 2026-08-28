Chelsea: Liam Delap Breaks Silence After $64 Million Exit to Forest

Chelsea have confirmed another departure from the squad. The club announced on Thursday that striker Liam Delap has completed a permanent transfer to Nottingham Forest, ending a stay at Stamford Bridge that lasted just one season.

The 23-year-old arrived last summer as one of the more exciting young strikers in the Premier League. The expectation was that he would develop into a long-term option up front. That timeline accelerated in the wrong direction.

After the move was made official, Delap spoke publicly for the first time about leaving the club.

Delap Breaks His Silence

Delap took to social media shortly after the announcement to address Chelsea supporters directly.

“I want to thank everyone at Chelsea for the past season, met some great people here,” Delap wrote. “Wishing the club all the best for the campaign ahead.”

The message was brief and measured. Several of his former teammates responded in the comments.

Cole Palmer wrote “Good luck bro.” Reece James added “Good luck brother.” Morgan Rogers, Jorrel Hato, and young goalkeeper Teddy Sharman-Lowe also left messages.

The reaction from the dressing room suggested Delap was well-liked despite never establishing himself as a regular starter. His departure was professional on both sides.

What Went Wrong at Chelsea

Delap earned his move to Stamford Bridge after a standout campaign with Ipswich that produced 12 top-flight goals in his debut Premier League season. Chelsea paid $39 million to bring him in, betting on a young English striker with momentum.

The production never followed. Injuries and inconsistent form limited Delap to just two goals across 41 outings in all competitions. His lone Premier League goal came away at Fulham. The other was against Barcelona in the Champions League at Stamford Bridge.

The Business Side Works Again

Forest are paying £45 million ($61 million) up front with an additional £5 million ($7 million) tied to bonuses, taking the total package to £50 million ($64 million). Chelsea brought Delap in for £30 million just over a year ago. The profit on the deal is clear, even before factoring in his relatively modest wages.

Delap committed to Forest on a long-term deal and expressed excitement about working under Oliver Glasner.

“I spoke to the manager and I like his way,” Delap said. “I think he can be the one to really help me develop and make that next step and hopefully I can bring goals here.”

Final Word for Chelsea

Liam Delap spent one season at Chelsea. It was not the season anyone envisioned. Two goals in 41 games from a striker signed to score is not enough, and both the club and the player knew it.

The goodbye was classy. The teammates’ responses were genuine. The business made sense on both ends.

Chelsea paid £30 million and sold for up to £50 million. That is two strikers moved in one week, both at a profit. The squad is getting leaner. The books are getting healthier. The pattern is clear.