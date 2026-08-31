Chelsea Dealt Unfortunate News on Enzo Fernandez Transfer Amid $150 Million Rumors

Despite an already busy transfer window, Chelsea is still being linked to additional moves. Two of the biggest questions are what will happen with midfielder Enzo Fernandez and goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

Fernandez continues to be linked to a potential move to Manchester City where the star would be reunited with former Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca. The Athletic’s Ed Mackey reported there has been no new movement between Chelsea and Man City ahead of the transfer deadline on Tuesday, September 1.

“The weekend passed and there was still nothing to report on the future of Enzo Fernandez at Chelsea,” Mackey detailed on August 31.

“Though, given the links to Manchester City, he was not included in Xabi Alonso’s matchday squad for the second game in a row.”

Here’s what you need to know about the latest Chelsea news and rumors.

Chelsea Rumors: Man City Transfer for Enzo Fernandez Could Set Premier League Record

Chelsea is off to a hot start under new manager Xabi Alonso, but questions still surround the club’s roster. The Mirror’s John Cross reported that Chelsea may push for a transfer fee in the $150 million range for Fernandez.

If Chelsea and Man City do finally come to an agreement, the deal is expected to be for a historic amount, per ESPN’s Mark Ogden.

“Manchester City’s pursuit of Chelsea midfielder Fernández, who was a Premier League record transfer when he arrived at Stamford Bridge from Benfica for £106.8 million in January 2023, could see the Argentina international break the Premier League record again if Chelsea force City to exceed the £125 million figure that Liverpool paid to sign striker Alexander Isak from Newcastle 12 months ago,” Ogden wrote in an August 31, story titled, “What can we expect on transfer deadline day? Balogun, Enzo, Álvarez updates?”

“City have already smashed their own transfer record this summer by completing a £116 million move for Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson, but sources have said that Chelsea want a higher fee than that to land the 25-year-old Fernández, so the numbers will go only higher and higher.”

Chelsea’s Xabi Alonso on Enzo Fernandez Amid Transfer Rumors: ‘We Are Preparing for All Scenarios’

Fernandez has been held out of Chelsea’s two most recent matches amid transfer rumors. Alonso admitted that Chelsea is “preparing for all the scenarios” when it comes to Fernandez’s future.

“We’ll see. We want the best for the team and that’s why we made the decision against Luton and today and anything that happens before Tuesday evening, we need to be aware of what is going to develop,” Alonso said of Fernandez, per The Athletic.

“We are not sure, we are preparing for all the scenarios but I am sure that whatever happens from Wednesday we will have a good enough squad to compete in all the Premier League games.”

Chelsea News: Monaco’s Lamine Camara Tabbed as Enzo Fernandez’s Replacement in Transfer Rumors

If Chelsea does cut ties with Fernandez, Monaco’s Lamine Camara is being floated as a possible replacement in a corresponding transfer move. Time will tell if Fernandez will be on Chelsea’s roster moving forward.

“If Chelsea, as expected, sanction Fernández’s departure, then manager Xabi Alonso will move for Monaco’s £40 million-rated Lamine Camara as his midfield replacement,” Ogden added.

“But City, who signed Morocco’s World Cup breakout star Ayyoub Bouaddi in an £86 million deal from Lille last week, won’t restrict their business just to signing Fernández.”