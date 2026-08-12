Chelsea Dealt Good News Amid Transfer Rumors Weeks Before Premier League Season Starts

With the start of the Premier League season fast approaching, Chelsea received some major news as the roster is officially getting a boost. Chelsea announced the signing of left-back Pep Chavarria, who was previously playing for the Spanish club Rayo Vallecano.

“Official, confirmed. Chelsea sign 28 year old LB Pep Chavarría from Rayo Vallecano for €19m plus €2m add-ons,” insider Fabrizio Ramano detailed in an August 12, 2026, message on X.

Amid Charvarria’s move to Chelsea, the veteran defender has his eyes on one thing: trophies.

“Always Chelsea need to win all trophies,” Chavarria noted in an interview posted by the club. “It’s the best club in London. We need to work hard and I think with these players, with top players, it’s possible.

“I am very happy to be here. For me it’s a dream. I will do the best to win all trophies possible.”

Let’s dive into the latest Premier League news and rumors.

Chelsea News: The Blues Officially Land Pep Chavarria Amid Ongoing Transfer Rumors

It is a critical new addition for Chelsea following the loss of Marc Cucurella to Real Madrid this offseason. Chelsea had been linked to a move for Chavarria via ongoing transfer rumors in recent weeks.

Yet, the move is now official following the defender’s physical as well as some back-and-forth between the clubs over the financial details.

“The issue was the fee, with Chelsea and Rayo Vallecano having different variations from the get-go. It took a while to reach a compromise,” The Athletic’s Simon Johnson wrote in an August 12, story titled, “Chelsea sign left-back Pep Chavarria from Rayo Vallecano.”

“While Chelsea did consider other options, Chavarria was the No 1 target. He is not only seen as someone that can feature in the team, but an individual that can help mentor Jorrel Hato, as well as Landon Emenalo, who is a highly rated member of the under-21s and seen as someone that can progress into the senior squad.”

Chelsea’s Offseason Moves Include the Signings of Jordan Henderson, Morgan Rogers & Valentin Barco

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It has been a busy offseason for Chelsea amid a series of roster moves. Some of the notable Chelsea signings this offseason include Jordan Henderson, Morgan Rogers and Valentin Barco among other players.

Perhaps Chelsea’s biggest move came along the touchline with the hiring of former Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso. The new Chelsea boss has already grabbed the attention of players during the team’s training sessions.

“The manager was a great player, one of the best of his generation,” midfielder Romeo Lavia said of Alonso, per BBC. “You see that when he steps into a training session.

“He starts pinging balls around in a way only those who have played at the top level can. It’s a privilege to be working with him, especially as a midfielder.”

Chelsea Schedule: The Team Begins the Premier League Season vs. Fulham on August 24

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Ahead of the upcoming EPL season, Chelsea has one friendly remaining against Real Sociedad on Saturday, August 15. Chelsea opens up the Premier League season against Fulham on Monday, August 24.

The latest soccer odds have Chelsea tied for fourth to win the Premier League at +800, per DraftKings. Chelsea’s London foes Arsenal sit as a +150 favorite to repeat.