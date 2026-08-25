Chelsea Cut Ties With $26 Million 20-Year-Old Hours After Win vs. Fulham

Chelsea is not done making moves despite the Premier League season being underway. The team is moving on from one of the team’s promising prospects ahead of the transfer window deadline on Tuesday, September 1.

The Athletic’s Collin Millar reported that Omari Kellyman is heading to Ligue 1’s Strasbourg. This news came just hours after Chelsea’s 3-2 victory over Fulham.

“Omari Kellyman has left Chelsea in a permanent move to sister club Strasbourg of Ligue 1,” Millar wrote on August 25. “It is the latest dealing between the two clubs part of the BlueCo consortium led by Todd Boehly, after Valentin Barco moved in the other direction earlier this summer.

“Kellyman joined Chelsea from Aston Villa on a six-year deal in 2024 for a fee in the region of £19million ($26m), but he never made a senior appearance for the club.”

Prior to the move to Strasbourg, the 20-year-old was on loan to Cardiff City, notching 11 goals for the club.

Chelsea News: The Club Has a Buy-Back Option for Omari Kellyman After Strasbourg Deal

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The move to Strasbourg is being termed as “permanent” but there is also an option for Chelsea to change their mind down the road. Chelsea will have a “buy-back option” for Kellyman as part of the new deal with Strasbourg, per Millar.

“Chelsea will have a buy-back option for the 20-year-old, who spent last season on loan with Cardiff City where he scored 11 goals and registering two assists in his 36 appearances in the English third tier,” Millar detailed.

“BlueCo took control of Chelsea in 2022 and Strasbourg in June 2023. Alongside Barco, striker Emanuel Emegha joined Chelsea this summer from the French club on a pre-agreed deal, with Kellyman now the 14th player to move between the clubs in a three-year period,” Millar continued.

“Kellyman’s Strasbourg deal runs through to 2031.”

Transfer Rumors: Manchester City Makes Late Push to Poach Chelsea Star Enzo Fernandez

More moves could be on the way for Chelsea as all eyes continue to be on Enzo Fernandez. Thus far, Chelsea has not found a deal to the club’s liking despite Manchester City’s interest in the polarizing star.

Man City appears to be making another late push in an attempt to land Fernandez.

“Manchester City are set to send formal bid before the end of the window for Enzo Fernández!” soccer insider Fabrizio Romando detailed in an August 25, message on X.

“#MCFC want to try again and Enzo has opened doors to the move. Chelsea mantain they only sell if money is right and if they can improve their squad.”

Chelsea Manager Xabi Alonso on Cole Palmer: ‘I Have Really Enjoyed His Performance’

On the pitch, it was a strong start to the Xabi Alonso era at Chelsea. The manager was pleased with the performance of star Cole Palmer against Fulham.

“I have really enjoyed his performance,” Alonso told Sky Sports following Chelsea’s win over Fulham on August 24. “He has played with responsibility, with maturity, but as well with freedom.

“So that’s very important for me that we get the best from Cole when he takes this role, but he feels the flow where he has to be involved in different positions. So happy for him. (If) we want to have a good team, we need a great Cole.”