Chelsea Now Premier League’s Worst in Key Category After Brentford Defeat

Chelsea are now the worst team in the Premier League for goals conceded this season.

After falling 3-0 to Brentford on Friday, Xabi Alonso’s side have conceded 12 goals in the first five matchweeks of the league, making them the worst team in this category and even surpassing Crystal Palace, who have conceded 11 goals so far.

On average, the Blues concede 2.4 goals per game, which, although it is not the worst average, as Crystal Palace still have that with 2.8 after having played one fewer match, it is true that they are currently the team that has conceded the most goals so far this season.

Chelsea abruptly fell to Brentford this Friday with goals from Anthony, Igor Thiago and Fabio Carvalho. The superiority was reflected on the scoreboard, as Kate Andrews’ team had an expected goals (xG) of 2.65 at the end of the match, while Chelsea had only 1.82. While Brentford recorded 13 total shots, Chelsea fell short with 12.

After this result, and with all other Matchweek 5 games still pending, Chelsea sit seventh with seven points and a record of two wins, one draw, and two defeats. Teams such as Hull City and Leeds United lead the Blues on points, despite having played one fewer match.

This defeat represented Chelsea’s final match of September, as they will not return to action until Saturday, Oct. 10, when they host Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge for Matchweek 6 of the Premier League.

Chelsea Fans Note Caicedo and Joao Pedro Are Missing

After this painful defeat, fans are clearly dissatisfied and have begun expressing their discontent on social media. In the post published at the end of the match by Chelsea’s official account on X (formerly Twitter), some users commented that the Blues’ entire game is very poor, from defense to attack.

Other users specifically pointed to goalkeeper Emiliano ‘Dibu’ Martínez, who has conceded 10 goals in his last four matches: three against Brighton, two against Arsenal, three against Brentford, and two against Hull City, prompting comments that they miss Spanish goalkeeper Robert Sánchez.

Other fans took a more cautious stance, noting that key players are missing, including Moisés Caicedo and João Pedro.

It also cannot be forgotten that some players, such as Reece James or Marco Palestra, are still absent, which could also be affecting Alonso’s system, which has also been criticized, with some fans arguing that the team needs to return to a 4-3-3 instead of continuing with this 3-4-4 that the Spanish coach has presented.