Chelsea Announces Surprising Enzo Fernandez News Days Before Fulham Game

Enzo Fernandez has had quite an interesting few weeks since being sent off in the World Cup final as transfer rumors intensified regarding his uncertain future at Chelsea. There has been plenty of chatter that Chelsea would strike a deal with Manchester City for Fernandez.

Man City’s new boss Enzo Maresca has plenty of intel on Fernandez from their time together at Chelsea. Yet, it appears that Chelsea is holding onto Fernandez, at least for now.

Chelsea manger Xabi Alonso revealed that not only will Chelsea keep Fernandez, but the polarizing midfielder is preparing to play in The Blues’ opening match against Fulham on Monday, August 24.

“Enzo is a Chelsea player,” Alonso told reporters on August 20, 2026, per ESPN.

“He’s a top, top player. He’s training really well. We are happy with him and he’s getting ready for Monday.”

Here’s what you need to know regarding the latest Chelsea news and rumors.

Premier League Transfer Rumors: Chelsea & Man City Unable to Strike Deal for Enzo Fernandez

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Chelsea previously set an arbitrary deadline of Friday, August 14, for a transfer deal to get done involving Fernandez. The deadline came and went without Chelsea being able to strike a satisfactory deal with Man City or another suitor.

“Chelsea consider Enzo Fernández no longer available at £120m as terms were made clear to his camp since May — effectively agreed as a ‘release clause,'” soccer insider Fabrizio Romano detailed on August 14. “CFC happy to keep Enzo and continue with him.

“Manchester City mantained daily active talks with Enzo’s camp, in last 48 hours too. Up to Man City if they want to try again on different conditions.”

Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez Is on a 9-Year, $139 Million Contract Through 2031 Amid Transfer Rumors

Fernandez is currently on a nine-year, $139 million contract with Chelsea that is slated to go through 2031. Chelsea was seeking a transfer deal exceeding the equivalent of $140 million, per The Athletic.

Now, all eyes will be on how Fernandez performs in the upcoming Premier League season as the transfer rumors are unlikely to quiet down. The transfer window officially closes on Tuesday, September 1, but this will not prevent rumors about potential destinations for Fernandez in 2027.

“He was a British record signing on his arrival in 2023, one of the showpieces of Chelsea’s ambition,” The Athletic’s Simon Johnson and Cerys Jones detailed in an August 14, story titled, “Chelsea expect Enzo Fernandez to stay after deadline for Manchester City bid passes.” “He has been one of their most important players, but questions about his suitability for leadership are becoming increasingly hard to ignore.

“There is his disciplinary record, with ten yellow cards last season; his comments in the media that led to a two-match suspension in April, in which he never outright expressed a desire to leave but cast doubt on his future at the club; and now, this summer’s saga, which has evidently frustrated Chelsea,” Johnson and Jones added.

“It is important to stress that Fernandez never explicitly expressed a desire to leave Chelsea in any media interviews, but vague comments about his future have certainly not settled things down.”