Enzo Fernandez’s $150 Million Transfer From Chelsea Takes Turn Amid ‘Personal’ News

Chelsea is running out of time to make a decision on Enzo Fernandez’s future. The transfer window closes on Tuesday, September 1, and deadlines make friends when it comes to Premier League moves.

Rumors are heating up that Fernandez could soon be leaving West London. Manchester City continues to be circling the polarizing midfielder, but it is up to Chelsea on whether the club will move on from Fernandez.

The Chelsea star has agreed to a “personal” deal with Man City, but needs his current club to sign off on the transfer, per soccer insider Fabrizio Romano.

“Enzo Fernández has a verbal agreement with Manchester City on personal terms,” Romano noted in an August 29, message on X.

“Deal depends on club to club decision as MCFC have not sent official bid yet but contacts will take place soon; decision on price up to Chelsea. Enzo could be out again this weekend.”

Here’s what you need to know about the latest transfer rumors in the Premier League.

Transfer Rumors: Chelsea Wants $150 Million Deal Amid Enzo Fernandez’s Push to Man City

Much has been made about Chelsea’s asking price for Fernandez as the club has thus far been resistant to offers. The Mirror’s John Cross reported that Chelsea is likely pushing for the equivalent of a $150 million transfer fee for Fernandez.

“City are determined to sign the Chelsea midfielder before Tuesday’s transfer deadline and Fernandez is keen for a reunion with Enzo Maresca,” Cross detailed in an August 28, story titled, “Chelsea set Enzo Fernandez price tag with one factor blocking Man City deal.” “But Chelsea want more than the original £120million price on Fernandez’s head and any deal will certainly have to be a record fee.

“The likelihood is they will ask for a fee of around £130m and, despite City and Fernandez hopeful a deal gets done, Chelsea also want to bring in replacements.”

Chelsea Has Until September 1, to Agree to Transfer Deal With Manchester City for Enzo Fernandez

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso is in a challenging position until Fernandez’s future is resolved. Alonso continues to be asked about the Fernandez rumors and faces a decision on whether to play the star.

The good news is that a resolution could come before the September 1, deadline. Yet, if Fernandez is not moved by the deadline, Alonso will continued to be asked about the star’s long-term future.

Alonso held Fernandez out of Chelsea’s August 27, match against Luton Town in the Carabao Cup.

“I have said we need the players that are in the best situation to play,” Alonso said of Fernandez, per The Standard.

“We need to take everything into consideration — players that are in a good moment, players that are not feeling that energy to play. For me, it is very important that they feel this desire to play and to have good preparation.”

It seems like a clean break could be best for both parties as Fernandez continues to get a cold reception at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea takes on Brighton on Sunday, August 30.