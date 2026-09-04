$93M Chelsea Star Wants January Exit Amid Liverpool Interest

The summer transfer window has just closed, but a report has already emerged indicating that Chelsea could lose one of its stars to Liverpool in January.

According to reports from ESPN Brasil, 19-year-old Brazilian winger Estevao is considering leaving Stamford Bridge during the January transfer window.

According to TeamTalk, Liverpool are interested in Estavao Willian, who they were particularly interested in during the summer window. The report that the Brazilian wants to leave Chelsea says the young player feels much more comfortable taking on a central role in attack, a position currently occupied by Cole Palmer.

“Estevao feels more comfortable playing more centrally in the attacking third, a role that can currently be filled by Cole Palmer, the team’s number 10, and Morgan Rogers, arguably Chelsea’s most expensive signing of the transfer window,” ESPN explains.

Estevao Behind Other Chelsea Stars in Squad Pecking Order

Additionally, Chelsea signed Morgan Rogers this summer for €138 million, making it even more difficult for Estevao to assume the role he prefers. ESPN also adds that Estevao’s alternative would be to compete with Pedro Neto as a right winger.

“One option would be to compete with Pedro Neto, who is deployed as a right winger in Xabi Alonso’s system, but the Brazilian wouldn’t like that, partly because he understands that he would need to gain body mass, which would naturally reduce his mobility and could compromise his playing style.”

However, the young Brazilian does not find that idea attractive because he knows he would have to add muscle mass to compete at the same level. Estevao currently has a market value of $93 million, according to Transfermarkt estimates.

Despite the reported interest from Liverpool, the Reds have an overcrowded attacking department. They currently have players such as Victor Muñoz, Florian Wirtz, Alexander Isak, Cody Gakpo, Hugo Ekitike and the most recent signing, Bradley Barcola.

That said, perhaps Wirtz would be Estevao’s direct competition in a hypothetical transfer, as he occupies the central role in which the Brazilian wants to play. During the 2025-26 season, Estevao made 36 appearances for Chelsea across all competitions, scoring eight goals and providing three assists.

During the current season, Estevao has already made four appearances across the Premier League, Carabao Cup and Sydney Super Cup. In the latter friendly tournament, he scored one goal.

In Chelsea’s recent match on Sunday, Aug. 30, when they defeated Brighton 4-3, the Brazilian remained on the bench. On the opening matchday, when Chelsea defeated Fulham 3-2, he played seven minutes, featuring mainly on the right side of the field.