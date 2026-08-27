Chelsea Cut Ties With $82 Million Striker in Deal With Premier League Rival

Chelsea have had one of the busiest transfer windows in the Premier League. The squad has been reshaped significantly under Xabi Alonso, with major arrivals and departures altering the makeup of the squad as the season starts.

The latest piece of business involves a forward who has been with the club since 2023 but has not featured in the first-team plans for over a year. His next destination has been the subject of speculation for months.

On Tuesday, that speculation came to an end.

Striker Heads to Villa Park

Nicolas Jackson is set to join Aston Villa in a transfer that could be worth as much as £65 million ($82 million). The structure includes £47.5 million guaranteed with a further £17.5 million tied to performance-based bonuses, according to multiple reports.

Personal terms are still being worked through, but the two clubs have reached a full agreement on the fee. The Senegal international is expected to finalize the switch before the window closes.

This marks the third deal between Chelsea and Villa this summer. Morgan Rogers headed to Stamford Bridge in a record-breaking £117 million move earlier in the window. Alejandro Garnacho followed on a season-long loan with conditions attached. Jackson’s departure adds another chapter to what has become the most active relationship between two clubs this transfer period.

Jackson’s Journey Through Chelsea

Jackson signed with Chelsea from Villarreal for £32 million in 2023 on a long-term contract. He found the net 30 times across 81 outings in all competitions during his time at Stamford Bridge and played a role in the club’s Conference League triumph.

The 2025-26 campaign was spent on loan at Bayern Munich. Jackson contributed eight goals in 23 Bundesliga outings and was part of the squad that claimed a 34th German league championship. However, the permanent transfer clause built into the loan agreement went unexercised. Bayern’s condition required Jackson to accumulate 40 starts, a threshold he fell well short of with only 13 across league and Champions League action.

Chelsea received a loan fee of over £14 million from the arrangement. With the Villa sale, the club stands to nearly double what it originally paid for a player who never quite secured a permanent place in the starting lineup.

What It Means for Both Clubs

Jackson’s move to Villa Park is expected to set off a chain reaction. Ollie Watkins is poised to leave Villa for Al-Hilal in a deal worth approximately £50 million. The England international was absent from Villa’s heavy defeat to Brighton last weekend, with Emery declining to explain the reasons publicly.

For Villa, Jackson represents a familiar face. Emery handed the striker his first professional minutes during their shared time at Villarreal. That connection played a significant role in the transfer.

Villa’s summer overhaul has been sweeping. The club has now moved on from five players who started the Europa League final victory in May, a level of turnover that would test any squad’s continuity heading into a new campaign.

For Chelsea, the transaction fits the broader strategy. The club entered the window with the intention of selling both Jackson and Liam Delap. Atletico Madrid were also in the conversation for Jackson, but Villa’s package met Chelsea’s valuation.

Final Word for Chelsea

Chelsea paid £32 million for Nicolas Jackson three years ago. They are selling him for up to £65 million. The return on investment speaks for itself.

Jackson was productive when he played. But he never became the undisputed starter at Stamford Bridge, and the loan to Munich confirmed that a permanent exit was the most likely outcome.

He leaves with silverware and a price tag that reflects the talent he showed in flashes. Chelsea add another profitable departure to a summer that has been defined by them.