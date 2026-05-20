Enzo Fernandez Makes Bold Transfer Demand to Chelsea Involving Tottenham Captain

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez has urged the club’s ownership group, BlueCo, to pursue Tottenham Hotspur captain Cristian Romero during the upcoming summer transfer window, according to journalist Simon Phillips.

The development comes at a time when Chelsea are preparing for a new era under incoming manager Xabi Alonso, while Romero’s future at Tottenham remains uncertain.

Fernandez, who joined Chelsea from Benfica in 2023, has become one of the club’s senior figures despite continued speculation surrounding his own future. Arsenal, Manchester City, and Barcelona have all been linked with interest in the Argentina international midfielder, according to TEAMtalk sources.

At the same time, Tottenham are facing an uncertain end to their Premier League campaign and could still be dragged into relegation trouble heading into the final round of fixtures. Romero has also been sidelined since April with a knee ligament injury suffered in Spurs’ defeat to Sunderland.

Enzo Fernandez Urges Chelsea to Sign Cristian Romero From Tottenham Hotspur

According to Simon Phillips, Fernandez recently held discussions with Chelsea over a potential new contract. While no agreement has been reached, the midfielder used those talks to encourage the club to strengthen the squad with more experienced talent.

“Our sources heard that Fernandez recently had new conversations with the club over a new contract, but nothing was agreed at this point,” Phillips wrote on Substack.

“In these conversations, Fernandez told the club to sign Cristian Romero from Tottenham and wants to see more top players come in.”

Fernandez and Romero have been teammates with Argentina during the country’s recent international success, including the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the 2024 Copa America triumph.

Chelsea are entering a crucial transfer window with Alonso set to officially take charge on July 1. Reports linked to the club suggest the Blues are targeting reinforcements in both defense and attack ahead of the new season.

Romero would add experience and leadership to Chelsea’s back line if a move became possible. The 28-year-old defender remains one of Tottenham’s most important players and signed a new contract with the north London club last summer.

However, his long-term future has become a major talking point after Tottenham’s difficult campaign.

Tottenham Hotspur Face Cristian Romero Decision Amid Transfer Interest

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher previously reported that Tottenham are willing to listen to offers for Romero this summer. Sources told TEAMtalk that Spurs could demand between £70 million and £80 million for the Argentina international if they avoid relegation from the Premier League.

A transfer at that value would make Romero the most expensive Argentine defender in football history, surpassing Lisandro Martinez’s £57 million move from Ajax to Manchester United in 2022.

Tottenham’s situation remains complicated heading into the final match of the Premier League season. Spurs are currently battling to avoid relegation alongside West Ham United after Tuesday’s 2-1 defeat at Chelsea.

Head coach Roberto De Zerbi stressed the importance of Sunday’s home game against Everton.

“Sunday is the final for Tottenham,” De Zerbi said. “We play for something more important than the trophy – the pride, the history of the club, the dignity are more important than the trophy.”

Romero has not played since suffering a partial MCL tear against Sunderland in April. The injury ruled him out for the remainder of Tottenham’s season, although he avoided surgery and is expected to join Argentina for the upcoming World Cup.

Chelsea’s pursuit of Romero would also face complications because of the rivalry between the two clubs. Multiple reports connected to Tottenham suggest Spurs would be reluctant to sell their captain directly to Chelsea, even if significant offers arrive.

Meanwhile, Fernandez’s own future at Stamford Bridge continues to attract attention. Contract discussions with Chelsea remain unresolved, while Alonso is expected to build his midfield around the World Cup-winning Argentine next season.